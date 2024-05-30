American football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The American football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which includes 38 games in the first three weeks.
The Army Black Knights join the American Athletic Conference this season, while the SMU Mustangs depart the conference and join the ACC.
The schedule kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29 with three American teams in action against FCS opponents. The UAB Blazers host the Alcorn State Braves, Tulsa Golden Hurricane host the Northwestern State Demons, and Tulane Green Wave host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. All three games will stream via ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET.
Three American teams hit the gridiron on Friday, Aug. 30, beginning at 6:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network with Army hosting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Then the Temple Owls visit the Oklahoma Sooners with kickoff at 7:00pm ET on ESPN, while the Florida Atlantic Owls visit the Michigan State Spartans at 7:00pm ET on the Big Ten Network.
The remaining eight American teams are scheduled to begin their 2024 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 31. The lineup is highlighted by the Florida Atlantic Owls visiting the Charlotte 49ers hosting the James Madison Dukes at 8:00pm ET on ESPNU.
The American has also announced 26 game times and television for matchups from Sept. 21 through Dec. 14.
The 2024 American Football Championship is set for Friday, Dec. 6 and it will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.
Listed below are the American games that have been selected for television as of May 30. The remaining American controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.
American football schedule: Early season 2024 kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Alcorn State at UAB – 8pm, ESPN+
Southeastern La. at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN+
Northwestern State at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 30
Lehigh at Army – 6pm, CBSSN
Florida Atlantic at Michigan State – 7pm, BTN
Temple at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 31
Bucknell at Navy – 12pm, CBSSN
Kennesaw State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
North Texas at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+
Norfolk State at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+
North Alabama at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN+
Sam Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at USF – 7pm, ESPN+
James Madison at Charlotte – 8pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Sept. 7
Army at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, CBSSN
Troy at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU
Kansas State at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Charlotte at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN
Temple at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
UTSA at Texas State – 4pm, ESPNU
East Carolina at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
UAB at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+
Texas Southern at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
USF at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN
Tulsa at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 14
Memphis at Florida State – 12pm, ESPN
North Texas at Texas Tech – 12pm, FS1
Oklahoma State at Tulsa – 12pm, ESPN2
Coastal Carolina at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
Tulane at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
App State at East Carolina – 4pm, ESPNU
UAB at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+
FIU at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Texas – 7pm, ESPN
USF at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+
Rice at Houston – 8pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 21
Rice at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Memphis at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Houston Christian at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Sept. 26
Army at Temple – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 28
Wagner at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 5
Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS
Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 11
Memphis at USF – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 12
UAB at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 19
East Carolina at Army – 12pm, ESPN network
Charlotte at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 26
Notre Dame vs. Navy (in N.J.) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 31
Tulane at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 1
USF at Florida Atlantic – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 2
Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS
Thursday, Nov. 7
Florida Atlantic at East Carolina – 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Friday, Nov, 8
Rice at Memphis – 9pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 14
East Carolina at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 15
North Texas at UTSA – 9pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 16
Tulane at Navy – 12pm, ESPN network
Friday, Nov. 22
Temple at UTSA – 7pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 28
Memphis at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 29
TBD – 12pm, ESPN
Either USF at Rice, Navy at East Carolina or UAB at Charlotte (selection made by Oct. 14)
Saturday, Nov. 30
UTSA at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Friday, Dec. 6
American Football Championship – 8pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army vs. Navy (Landover, Md.) – 3pm, CBS
