American football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The American football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which includes 38 games in the first three weeks.

The Army Black Knights join the American Athletic Conference this season, while the SMU Mustangs depart the conference and join the ACC.

The schedule kicks off Thursday, Aug. 29 with three American teams in action against FCS opponents. The UAB Blazers host the Alcorn State Braves, Tulsa Golden Hurricane host the Northwestern State Demons, and Tulane Green Wave host the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. All three games will stream via ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET.

Three American teams hit the gridiron on Friday, Aug. 30, beginning at 6:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network with Army hosting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Then the Temple Owls visit the Oklahoma Sooners with kickoff at 7:00pm ET on ESPN, while the Florida Atlantic Owls visit the Michigan State Spartans at 7:00pm ET on the Big Ten Network.

The remaining eight American teams are scheduled to begin their 2024 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 31. The lineup is highlighted by the Florida Atlantic Owls visiting the Charlotte 49ers hosting the James Madison Dukes at 8:00pm ET on ESPNU.

The American has also announced 26 game times and television for matchups from Sept. 21 through Dec. 14.

The 2024 American Football Championship is set for Friday, Dec. 6 and it will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

Listed below are the American games that have been selected for television as of May 30. The remaining American controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

American football schedule: Early season 2024 kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Alcorn State at UAB – 8pm, ESPN+

Southeastern La. at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN+

Northwestern State at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 30

Lehigh at Army – 6pm, CBSSN

Florida Atlantic at Michigan State – 7pm, BTN

Temple at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Bucknell at Navy – 12pm, CBSSN

Kennesaw State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

North Texas at South Alabama – 5pm, ESPN+

Norfolk State at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

North Alabama at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN+

Sam Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

James Madison at Charlotte – 8pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 7

Army at Florida Atlantic – 12pm, CBSSN

Troy at Memphis – 12pm, ESPNU

Kansas State at Tulane – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Charlotte at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN

Temple at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

UTSA at Texas State – 4pm, ESPNU

East Carolina at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

UAB at ULM – 7pm, ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

USF at Alabama – 7pm, ESPN

Tulsa at Arkansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at North Texas – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 14

Memphis at Florida State – 12pm, ESPN

North Texas at Texas Tech – 12pm, FS1

Oklahoma State at Tulsa – 12pm, ESPN2

Coastal Carolina at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

Tulane at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

App State at East Carolina – 4pm, ESPNU

UAB at Arkansas – 4:15pm, SECN

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+

FIU at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Texas – 7pm, ESPN

USF at Southern Miss – 7pm, ESPN+

Rice at Houston – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 21

Rice at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Memphis at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Houston Christian at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Sept. 26

Army at Temple – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 28

Wagner at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 5

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS

Temple at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 11

Memphis at USF – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 12

UAB at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 19

East Carolina at Army – 12pm, ESPN network

Charlotte at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 26

Notre Dame vs. Navy (in N.J.) – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Rice at UConn – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 31

Tulane at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 1

USF at Florida Atlantic – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 2

Air Force at Army – 12pm, CBS

Thursday, Nov. 7

Florida Atlantic at East Carolina – 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, Nov, 8

Rice at Memphis – 9pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 14

East Carolina at Tulsa – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 15

North Texas at UTSA – 9pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 16

Tulane at Navy – 12pm, ESPN network

Friday, Nov. 22

Temple at UTSA – 7pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 28

Memphis at Tulane – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29

TBD – 12pm, ESPN

Either USF at Rice, Navy at East Carolina or UAB at Charlotte (selection made by Oct. 14)

Saturday, Nov. 30

UTSA at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Friday, Dec. 6

American Football Championship – 8pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army vs. Navy (Landover, Md.) – 3pm, CBS

