Alcorn State announces 2024 football schedule

The Alcorn State Braves have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Alcorn State opens its 2024 schedule with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the UAB Blazers. Nine days later on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Braves travel to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Alcorn opens its home schedule at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss., on Sept. 14 against the Edward Waters Tigers. The Braves then return to the road to wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule at the McNeese Cowboys on Sept. 21.

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action for Alcorn State begins on the road on Sept. 28 against Mississippi Valley State. Other road conference contests include Grambling State on Oct. 12, Southern on Oct. 19, and Prairie View A&M on Nov. 16.

SWAC foes slated to visit Jack Spinks Stadium in 2024 include Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 5 (Homecoming), Texas Southern on Nov. 9, and Jackson State on Nov. 23.

Alcorn State will also play SWAC foe Alabama State in the 2024 Port City Classic at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Below is Alcorn State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Alcorn State Football Schedule

08/29 – at UAB

09/07 – at Vanderbilt

09/14 – Edward Waters

09/21 – at McNeese

09/28 – at Mississippi Valley State*

10/05 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/12 – at Grambling State*

10/19 – at Southern*

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Alabama State* (in Mobile, AL)

11/09 – Texas Southern*

11/16 – at Prairie View A&M*

11/23 – Jackson State*

* SWAC contest.

Alcorn State finished the 2023 season 7-4 overall and 6-2 in SWAC action. The Braves are entering their first season under head coach Cedric Thomas following the resignation of long-time coach Fred McNair.