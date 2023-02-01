Alcorn State announces 2023 football schedule

The Alcorn State Braves have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at Southern Miss.

Alcorn State opens their 2023 schedule with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Southern Miss and then continuing at Stephen F. Austin the following week on Sept. 9.

Alcorn opens their home schedule at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss., on Sept. 16 against McNeese, which completes the non-conference portion of their schedule.

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action begins at home on Sept. 23 when Prairie View A&M visits. Other SWAC opponents scheduled to visit Lorman in 2023 include Grambling State on Oct. 7, Mississippi Valley State on Oct. 28, and Southern on Nov. 4.

Alcorn State will travel to face SWAC foes Alabama State on Sept. 30, Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 21, Texas Southern on Nov. 11, and Jackson State on Nov. 18.

Below is Alcorn State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Alcorn State Football Schedule

09/02 – Southern Miss

09/09 – Stephen F. Austin

09/16 – McNeese State

09/23 – Prairie View A&M

09/30 – Alabama State

10/07 – Grambling

10/21 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

10/28 – Mississippi Valley State

11/04 – Southern

11/11 – Texas Southern

11/18 – Jackson State

* SWAC contest.

Alcorn State finished the 2022 season 5-6 overall and 4-4 in SWAC action. The Braves are entering their seventh season under head coach Fred McNair, who has a 41-29 overall record at the school to go along with two SWAC championships.