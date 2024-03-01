Alcorn State adds Edward Waters to 2024 football schedule

The Alcorn State Braves have added the Edward Waters Tigers to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement from Edward Waters College.

Alcorn State will host Edward Waters at Jack Spinks Stadium in Lorman, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The game will mark the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first football matchup, Alcorn State defeated Edward Waters at home, 63-13, during the 2013 season.

Alcorn State competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Edward Waters is a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (SIAC) in Division II.

With the addition of Edward Waters, Alcorn State has completed its football schedule for the 2024 season. The Braves are scheduled to open the season on Thursday, Aug. 29 on the road in Birmingham, Ala., against the UAB Blazers.

The following week on Sept. 7, Alcorn State makes another road trip, this time to Nashville, Tenn., to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. After hosting Edward Waters for its home-opener on Sept. 14, Alcorn State concludes non-conference play on the road against the McNeese Cowboys on Sept. 21.

In SWAC play in 2024, Alcorn State will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alabama State, Texas Southern, and Jackson State and will travel to face Mississippi Valley State, Grambling State, Southern, and Prairie View A&M.

