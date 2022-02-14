Alabama State announces 2022 football schedule

The Alabama State Hornets have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests overall.

Alabama State opens the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 against Howard in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Hornets then open their home schedule at ASU Stadium in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3 against Miles College. ASU closes out the non-conference portion of their 2022 schedule with a trip to take on UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Following an open date, the Hornets open Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action at home on Sept. 24 against Prairie View A&M. Other opponents visiting Montgomery in 2022 include Jackson State (Oct. 8; Homecoming), Mississippi Valley State (Oct. 15), Florida A&M (Nov. 12), and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Thursday, Nov. 24).

Alabama State will travel to face SWAC foes Texas Southern (Oct. 1), Alabama A&M (Oct. 29; in Birmingham, Ala.), and Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 5).

Below is Alabama State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Alabama State Football Schedule

08/27 – vs. Howard (Atlanta)

09/03 – Miles

09/10 – at UCLA

09/17 – OFF

09/24 – Prairie View A&M*

10/01 – at Texas Southern*

10/08 – Jackson State*

10/15 – Mississippi Valley State*

10/22 – OFF

10/29 – vs. Alabama A&M*

11/05 – at Bethune-Cookman*

11/12 – Florida A&M*

11/19 – OFF

11/24 – UAPB*

* SWAC contest.

Alabama State finished the 2021 season 5-6 overall and 3-5 in SWAC action. The 2022 season will be the first for ASU under new head coach Eddie Robinson, Jr.