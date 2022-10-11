Alabama, Minnesota schedule football series for 2032, 2033

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2032 and 2033 seasons, both schools announced on Tuesday.

In the first game of the series, Alabama will travel to take on Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 18, 2032. The series will conclude the following season when the Crimson Tide host the Golden Gophers at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 17, 2033.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Minnesota defeated Alabama 20-16 in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., in 2004.

Alabama now has two non-conference opponents scheduled for both the 2032 and 2033 seasons. The Crimson Tide are slated to play a home-and-home series with the Arizona Wildcats, with games set for Sept. 4, 2032 in Tuscaloosa and Sept. 3, 2033 in Tucson, Ariz.

The Crimson Tide now have 12 home-and-home series against Power Five opponents on their future football schedules. In addition to Minnesota, Alabama has scheduled Texas (2022-23), Wisconsin (2024-25), Florida State (2025-26), West Virginia (2026-27), Ohio State (2027-28), Oklahoma State (2028-29), Notre Dame (2029-30), Georgia Tech (2030-31), Boston College (2031, 2034), Arizona (2032-33), and Virginia Tech (2034-35).

Alabama is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Minnesota in 2032 and 2033.

Other Power Five series on Minnesota’s future schedules include North Carolina (2023-24), Cal (2025, 2028), and Mississippi State (2026-27).

