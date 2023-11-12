Alabama, Georgia to meet in 2023 SEC Championship Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs will meet in the 2023 SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, currently 8th in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) Rankings, clinched the SEC West Division on Saturday with a 49-21 road victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Alabama, 9-1 overall this season, is 7-0 in SEC play with a non-conference game against Chattanooga up next on Saturday, Nov. 18 and a league game at Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 25. Ole Miss and LSU, each with one league contest left, are both two games behind the Crimson Tide at 5-2.

Alabama will be making its conference-leading 15th SEC Championship Game appearance and first since defeating Georgia in the 2021 contest, 41-24. The Crimson Tide are 10-4 in the SEC Championship Game and are tied with LSU for the best winning percentage (.714).

The CFP second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East Division on Saturday before they even played after the Tennessee Volunteers were blitzed on the road by the Missouri Tigers, 36-7. The loss dropped the Vols to 3-3 in the SEC East, while Missouri improved to 4-2. Neither team can catch the Bulldogs in the standings.

Georgia went on to crush the Ole Miss Rebels at home on Saturday, 52-17. The Bulldogs travel to take on Tennessee next weekend before wrapping up the regular-season at in-state rival Georgia Tech on Nov. 25.

Georgia will be making their 11th SEC Championship Game appearance. The Bulldogs, who defeated LSU last season 50-30, have a 4-6 record in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama and Georgia last met in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide in that contest, 33-18.

Alabama-Georgia tickets currently start at around $450 each via our partner StubHub.

2023 SEC Championship Game

Matchup: Georgia vs. Alabama

Georgia vs. Alabama Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 Time: 4:00pm ET

4:00pm ET TV: CBS

CBS Crew: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (reporter)

Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), and Jenny Dell (reporter) Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

