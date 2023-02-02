Alabama A&M announces 2023 football schedule

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at Vanderbilt.

Alabama A&M opens the 2023 season with back-to-back non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs then open their home slate at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala., against Lane College on Sept. 9, which was previously unannounced.

Consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) games are next as the Bulldogs will travel to face Southern on Sept. 16 before hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 23.

Alabama A&M then plays its final non-conference opponent of the season when Tuskegee visits Huntsville on Sept. 30 for Homecoming, which was previously unannounced.

The remaining six contests for Alabama A&M are all against SWAC opponents — vs. Jackson State (Oct. 7; in Mobile, Ala.), at Grambling State (Oct. 14), vs. Alabama State (Oct. 28; in Birmingham, Ala.), vs. Florida A&M (Nov. 4), at Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 11), and vs. Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 18).

Below is Alabama A&M’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

09/02 – Vanderbilt

09/09 – Lane College

09/16 – Southern*

09/23 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

09/30 – Tuskegee

10/07 – Jackson State* (Mobile)

10/14 – Grambling State*

10/21 – OFF

10/28 – Alabama State* (Birmingham)

11/04 – Florida A&M*

11/11 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/18 – Mississippi Valley State*

* SWAC contest.

Alabama A&M finished the 2022 season 4-7 overall and 4-4 in SWAC action. The Bulldogs are entering their seventh season under head coach Connell Maynor, who has a 29-20 record at the school (21-12 SWAC).