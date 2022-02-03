Alabama A&M announces 2022 football schedule

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features games at UAB and Troy.

Alabama A&M opens their 2022 schedule with back-to-back in-state non-conference games on the road, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the UAB Blazers. The Bulldogs then visit the Troy Trojans on Sept. 10.

Non-conference action wraps up for Alabama A&M on Sept. 17 when they welcome the Austin Peay Governors for their home-opener at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Ala. This contest was previously unannounced.

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action begins on Sept. 24 when the Bulldogs travel to take on Florida A&M. Other SWAC road games include Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Oct. 15), Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 5), and Jackson State (Nov. 12).

Alabama A&M will host SWAC foes Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 1), Grambling State (Oct. 8), Alabama State (Oct. 29; at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.), and Texas Southern (Nov. 19).

Below is Alabama A&M’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

09/01 – at UAB

09/10 – at Troy

09/17 – Austin Peay

09/24 – at Florida A&M*

10/01 – Bethune-Cookman*

10/08 – Grambling State*

10/15 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

10/22 – OFF

10/29 – Alabama State* (in Birmingham)

11/05 – at Mississippi Valley State*

11/12 – at Jackson State*

11/19 – Texas Southern*

* SWAC contest.

Alabama A&M finished the 2021 season 7-3 overall and 5-3 in SWAC action. The Bulldogs won their last four contests of the season.