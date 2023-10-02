Akron to host Maine in 2027, Lafayette in 2028

The Akron Zips have added two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents to their future schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for games against the University of Maine and Lafayette College were obtained from the University of Akron via a state open records request.

Akron will host the Maine Black Bears of the Coastal Athletic Association at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027. The Zips will pay the Black Bears a $375,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2027 Akron-Maine contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Maine is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Akron for the 2027 season. The Zips are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sept. 4.

The Lafayette Leopards of the Patriot League will travel to take on Akron at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The Leopards will receive a $365,000 guarantee for the contest, per the contract copy.

Akron and Lafayette have never met on the gridiron in their history.

The Zips now have two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2028. Akron is also slated to visit the Wyoming Cowboys on Sept. 9.

Football Schedules