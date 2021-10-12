Air Force schedules home-and-home football series with Arizona, UTSA

The Air Force Falcons have scheduled home-and-home football series with the Arizona Wildcats and the UTSA Roadrunners, the school announced on Tuesday.

Air Force and Arizona will kickoff their series at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Wildcats will return the trip to take on the Falcons two seasons later at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031.

In nine previous meetings, Air Force leads the series with Arizona 6-3. The two schools first met in 1959 and played most recently in Colorado Springs in 1974.

Air Force will travel to take on the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2028 before the series shifts to Colorado Springs for the second and final game of the series on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2032.

Air Force and UTSA have never squared off on the gridiron.

“We are pleased to announce two more important future series, including another autonomous 5 matchup,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said. “The additions of Arizona and UTSA fit with our five-year approach to get home and home series with an autonomous 5 school and a non-autonomous 5 opponent along with one high exposure game on the road. Arizona and Texas are important recruiting regions for us and they both have strong alumni and Air Force support. We continue to look for ways to best showcase the Academy and our program nationally, while also providing attractive home schedules for our local fans. When we have finalized our high exposure games for 2026 & 2030 we will make those announcements next.”

Football Schedules