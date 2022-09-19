Air Force, Army to play at Empower Field at Mile High in 2023

The Air Force Falcons and the Army Black Knights will play at Empower Field at Mile High in 2023, it was announced on Sunday.

Air Force will host Army at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The game was originally scheduled to be played at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on the same date.

“We would like to thank [Director of Athletics] Nathan Pine and the staff at the Air Force Academy for the opportunity to host the Air Force Falcons and Army Black Knights at Empower Field at Mile High,” Sr. Director of Events & Booking Jon Applegate said. “Our stadium, along with the Denver Sports Commission, look forward to hosting fans & service members from Colorado Springs and across the country for this celebrated matchup.”

This will mark the first time that Empower Field at Mile High has hosted the Air Force-Army contest.

“We are looking forward to partnering with the Denver Broncos to host the Air Force vs. Army game next season,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said. “Construction on our east side renovation project will not allow us to showcase the service academy rivalry game in Falcon Stadium the way we want to. While the end result at Falcon Stadium will be well worth it, hosting the game at Empower Field in 2023 and working closely with the Broncos staff will create a memorable experience for our players and our fans and will keep the important advantage of playing this game in Colorado.”

Empower Field at Mile High is the home of the Denver Broncos of the NFL. The stadium has a seating capacity of 76,125.

Air Force (2-1) and Army (1-2) are scheduled to play this season on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised nationally by CBS at 11:30am ET.

Air Force and Army first met on the gridiron in 1959 and have played 56 contests overall. The Black Knights have won the last two meetings, but Air Force currently leads the all-time series, 37-18-1.

