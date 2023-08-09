Air Force adds Merrimack to 2024 football schedule

The Air Force Falcons have added the Merrimack Warriors to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Air Force will host the Merrimack Warriors at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, per the Air Force Academy Sports Information Department. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Merrimack College, located in North Andover, Mass., is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Warriors finished the 2022 season 8-3 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

The addition of Merrimack completes the non-conference football schedule for Air Force for the 2024 season. Other opponents scheduled for the Falcons include the Baylor Bears on the road on Sept. 7, the Navy Midshipmen at home on Oct. 5, and the Army Black Knights on the road on Nov. 2.

The Mountain West Conference has not yet released their 2024 football schedule. However, Air Force does know who they will play and where, barring any changes to the membership of the Mountain West. The Falcons will host Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, and San Jose State and will travel to Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, and Wyoming.

Air Force is the second known non-conference opponent for Merrimack in 2024. The Warriors are also scheduled to play at the Fordham Rams on Nov. 23.

With only eight NEC members, Merrimack will again play a seven-game conference schedule in 2024. The 2024 season is a 12-game schedule for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, so the Warriors can add three additional non-conference matchups.

Football Schedules