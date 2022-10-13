Air Force adds Bucknell to 2025 football schedule

The Air Force Falcons have added the Bucknell Bison to their 2025 football schedule, according to a release from the school on Thursday.

Air Force will host Bucknell at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Bucknell is a member of the Patriot League in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bison are 0-5 overall and 0-2 in Patriot League action so far this season.

With the addition of Bucknell, Air Force now has all four non-conference opponents set for their schedule in 2025. Other opponents for the Falcons that season include the Sam Houston Bearkats at home on Sept. 13, the Navy Midshipmen on the road on Oct. 4, and the Army Black Knights at Falcon Stadium on Nov. 1.

Air Force now has three future games scheduled against FCS opponents. The Falcons, who opened the 2022 season with a 48-17 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, are also slated to host the Robert Morris Colonials in 2023 and the Duquesne Dukes in 2026.

Air Force is the second known non-conference opponent for Bucknell for the 2025 season. The Bison are also slated to host the VMI Keydets on Sept. 13.

