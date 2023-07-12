Aflac is new title sponsor of Kickoff Game

Aflac is the new title sponsor of the FBS college football Kickoff Game, it was announced Wednesday.

The game, which was first contested in 2008, will feature ACC foes Louisville and Georgia Tech in the 2023 edition. That game is slated for a 7:30 (Eastern) kickoff on Friday, Sept. 1. ESPN will carry the event on its linear and streaming channels.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Aflac for our annual Kickoff Games over Labor Day weekend,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “Whether it’s Aflac’s long-standing involvement with collegiate athletics or our shared history and passion for charitable giving, we feel like this is a perfectly aligned partnership between two organizations who want to leverage college football to make a positive impact in our community.”

Aflac, a supplemental insurance company, was founded in 1955. The company’s headquarters are in Columbus, Ga. — just over 100 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

“Aflac is proud to serve as title sponsor of the Kickoff Game Sept. 1, as we commence Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness months to showcase the incredible work done every day at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” said Virgil Miller, president, Aflac U.S. “We pioneered the introduction of cancer insurance in 1957 and remain committed to helping support our policyholders when they need us most, making a tangible difference in the communities we serve.”

Chick-fil-A, the prior sponsor of the contest, will remain involved with Peach Bowl, Inc. The company will continue its sponsorship of the Peach Bowl game, which it has held since 1997.

Future Aflac Kickoff Games