ACC football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The ACC football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 44 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.
For the 2024 season, the ACC expands to 17 teams with the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.
Three ACC teams open their 2024 seasons in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24. The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will square off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, and the game will kickoff at noon ET on ESPN.
Later that day, the SMU Mustangs will travel to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. The game is slated for 8:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
Week 1 of the season features three teams opening on Thursday, Aug. 29 — Wake Forest (vs. North Carolina A&T; 7pm ET, ACCNX), NC State (vs. Western Carolina; 7pm ET, ACCN), and North Carolina (at Minnesota; 8pm ET, FOX).
On Friday, Aug. 30, the Duke Blue Devils will host the Elon Phoenix at 7:30pm ET on the ACC Network. That will be followed by the Stanford Cardinal hosting the TCU Horned Frogs at 10:30pm ET on ESPN.
Two non-conference games highlight the schedule during week one — Clemson at Georgia (noon ET, ABC) and Miami (FL) at Florida (3:30pm ET, ABC).
Week 1 action wraps up on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, with the Florida State Seminoles hosting the Boston College Eagles (7:30pm ET, ESPN).
The 2024 ACC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
The ACC also released time and television for nine Thursday night games and x Friday night games later in the season. Listed below are the ACC games have been selected for television as of May 30.
ACC football schedule: Early season 2024 kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 24
FSU vs. Ga. Tech (Ireland) – 12pm, ESPN
SMU at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Aug. 29
Western Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN
North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCNX
North Carolina at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX
Friday, Aug. 30
Elon at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCN
TCU at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 31
Clemson vs. Georgia (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC
Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ESPN
Kent State at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU
Austin Peay at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN
Miami at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC
Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN
UC Davis at California – 5pm, ACCNX
Richmond at Virginia – 6pm, ACCNX
Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
Houston Christian at SMU – 8pm, ACCNX
Monday, Sept. 2
Boston College at Florida State – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 6
BYU at SMU – 7pm, ESPN2
Duke at Northwestern – 9pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 7
Pitt at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN
California at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Charlotte at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN
Duquesne at Boston College – 3:30pm, ACCNX
Jacksonville State at Louisville – 3:30pm, ACCNX
Marshall at Virginia Tech – 4:30pm, The CW
Florida A&M at Miami – 6pm, ACCNX
Virginia at Wake Forest – 7pm, ESPN2
Cal Poly at Stanford – 7pm, ACCNX
NC State vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC
Appalachian State at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 14
Memphis at Florida State – 12pm, ESPN
Louisiana Tech at NC State – 12pm, ACCN
Boston College at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN
West Virginia at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Ball State at Miami – 3:30pm, ACCN
VMI at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCNX
NC Central at North Carolina – 6pm, ACCNX
UConn at Duke – 6pm, ACCNX
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+
Ole Miss at Wake Forest – 6:30pm, The CW
Maryland at Virginia – 8pm, ACCN
San Diego State at California – 10:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 20
Stanford at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 21
Youngstown State at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCNX
Friday, Sept. 27
Virginia Tech at Miami – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 28
Holy Cross at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX
Thursday, Oct. 17
Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 18
Florida State at Duke – 7pm, ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 24
Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 25
Louisville at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 8
California at Wake Forest – 8pm, ACCN
Thursday, Nov. 21
NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 29
Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC
