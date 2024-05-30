ACC football schedule 2024: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The ACC football schedule 2024 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 44 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.

For the 2024 season, the ACC expands to 17 teams with the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.

Three ACC teams open their 2024 seasons in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24. The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will square off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, and the game will kickoff at noon ET on ESPN.

Later that day, the SMU Mustangs will travel to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. The game is slated for 8:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

Week 1 of the season features three teams opening on Thursday, Aug. 29 — Wake Forest (vs. North Carolina A&T; 7pm ET, ACCNX), NC State (vs. Western Carolina; 7pm ET, ACCN), and North Carolina (at Minnesota; 8pm ET, FOX).

On Friday, Aug. 30, the Duke Blue Devils will host the Elon Phoenix at 7:30pm ET on the ACC Network. That will be followed by the Stanford Cardinal hosting the TCU Horned Frogs at 10:30pm ET on ESPN.

Two non-conference games highlight the schedule during week one — Clemson at Georgia (noon ET, ABC) and Miami (FL) at Florida (3:30pm ET, ABC).

Week 1 action wraps up on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, with the Florida State Seminoles hosting the Boston College Eagles (7:30pm ET, ESPN).

The 2024 ACC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The ACC also released time and television for nine Thursday night games and x Friday night games later in the season. Listed below are the ACC games have been selected for television as of May 30.

ACC football schedule: Early season 2024 kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 24

FSU vs. Ga. Tech (Ireland) – 12pm, ESPN

SMU at Nevada – 8pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Aug. 29

Western Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCNX

North Carolina at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX

Friday, Aug. 30

Elon at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCN

TCU at Stanford – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 31

Clemson vs. Georgia (Atlanta) – 12pm, ABC

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt – 12pm, ESPN

Kent State at Pitt – 12pm, ESPNU

Austin Peay at Louisville – 12pm, ACCN

Miami at Florida – 3:30pm, ABC

Ohio at Syracuse – 3:30pm, ACCN

UC Davis at California – 5pm, ACCNX

Richmond at Virginia – 6pm, ACCNX

Georgia State at Georgia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

Houston Christian at SMU – 8pm, ACCNX

Monday, Sept. 2

Boston College at Florida State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 6

BYU at SMU – 7pm, ESPN2

Duke at Northwestern – 9pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 7

Pitt at Cincinnati – 12pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCN

California at Auburn – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Charlotte at North Carolina – 3:30pm, ACCN

Duquesne at Boston College – 3:30pm, ACCNX

Jacksonville State at Louisville – 3:30pm, ACCNX

Marshall at Virginia Tech – 4:30pm, The CW

Florida A&M at Miami – 6pm, ACCNX

Virginia at Wake Forest – 7pm, ESPN2

Cal Poly at Stanford – 7pm, ACCNX

NC State vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC

Appalachian State at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Memphis at Florida State – 12pm, ESPN

Louisiana Tech at NC State – 12pm, ACCN

Boston College at Missouri – 12:45pm, SECN

West Virginia at Pitt – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Ball State at Miami – 3:30pm, ACCN

VMI at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ACCNX

NC Central at North Carolina – 6pm, ACCNX

UConn at Duke – 6pm, ACCNX

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion – 6pm, ESPN+

Ole Miss at Wake Forest – 6:30pm, The CW

Maryland at Virginia – 8pm, ACCN

San Diego State at California – 10:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 20

Stanford at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Youngstown State at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCNX

Friday, Sept. 27

Virginia Tech at Miami – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse – 12pm, ACCNX

Thursday, Oct. 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida State at Duke – 7pm, ESPN2

Thursday, Oct. 24

Syracuse at Pitt – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 25

Louisville at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 8

California at Wake Forest – 8pm, ACCN

Thursday, Nov. 21

NC State at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 29

Georgia Tech at Georgia – 7:30pm, ABC

