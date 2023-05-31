ACC football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The ACC football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced – which features 39 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the NC State Wolfpack will be the first ACC teams in action this season as both are scheduled to play on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Demon Deacons host the Elon Phoenix at 7:00pm ET on the ACC Network (ACCN), while the Wolfpack travel to face the UConn Huskies on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) at a time to be announced.

Two non-conference games highlight the schedule during week one — Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville, Tenn.; noon ET, ABC) and South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte, N.C.; 7:30pm ET, ABC).

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Florida State Seminoles take on the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Conference play begins on Friday, Sept. 1 when the Louisville Cardinals take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (7:30pm ET, ESPN). Three days later on Labor Day, the Duke Blue Devils play host to the Clemson Tigers (Monday, Sept. 4; 8:00pm ET, ESPN).

The 2023 ACC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and it will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

The ACC also released time and television for four Thursday night games and four Friday night games later in the season. Listed below are the ACC games have been selected for television as of May 31.

ACC football schedule: Early season 2023 kickoff times – TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023

Elon at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN

NC State at UConn – TBD, CBSSN

Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Miami (Ohio) at Miami – 7pm, ACCN

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (at M-B Stadium) – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville) – 12pm, ABC

Northern Illinois at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Wofford at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCN

Colgate at Syracuse – 4pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

N. Carolina vs. S. Carolina (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

LSU vs. Florida State (in Orlando) – 7:30pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Clemson at Duke – 8pm, ESPN

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023

Murray State at Louisville – 7:30pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest – 11am, ACCN

Notre Dame at NC State – 12pm, ABC

Purdue at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ESPN2

James Madison at Virginia – 12pm, ESPNU

Holy Cross at Boston College – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

SC State at Georgia Tech – 1pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Clemson – 2:15pm, ACCN

Texas A&M at Miami – 3:30pm, ABC

App State at North Carolina – 5:15pm, ACCN

Lafayette at Duke – 6pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Southern Miss at Florida State – 8:30pm, ACCN

Cincinnati at Pitt – TBD time/network

Western Michigan at Syracuse – TBD time/network

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023

Bethune-Cookman at Miami – 7:30pm, ACCN

Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Virginia at Maryland – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Wake Forest at ODU – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU

Florida State at Boston College – 12pm, ABC

Louisville vs. Indiana (Indianapolis) – 12pm, BTN

Minnesota at N. Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Northwestern at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN

Virginia Tech at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Georgia Tech at Mississippi – 7:30pm, SECN

Florida Atlantic at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN

Pitt at West Virginia – 7:30pm, ABC

Syracuse at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC

VMI at NC State – TBA

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

NC State at Virginia – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Louisville at NC State – 7pm, ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

Syracuse at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023

Wake Forest at Duke – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Boston College at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Notre Dame at Clemson – TBA, ABC

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Virginia at Louisville – 7:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Boston College at Pitt – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Miami at Boston College – 12pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

ACC Football Championship Game – 8pm, ABC

