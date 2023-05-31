ACC football schedule 2023: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The ACC football schedule 2023 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced – which features 39 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the NC State Wolfpack will be the first ACC teams in action this season as both are scheduled to play on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Demon Deacons host the Elon Phoenix at 7:00pm ET on the ACC Network (ACCN), while the Wolfpack travel to face the UConn Huskies on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) at a time to be announced.
Two non-conference games highlight the schedule during week one — Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville, Tenn.; noon ET, ABC) and South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte, N.C.; 7:30pm ET, ABC).
On Sunday, Sept. 3, the Florida State Seminoles take on the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.
Conference play begins on Friday, Sept. 1 when the Louisville Cardinals take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (7:30pm ET, ESPN). Three days later on Labor Day, the Duke Blue Devils play host to the Clemson Tigers (Monday, Sept. 4; 8:00pm ET, ESPN).
The 2023 ACC Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and it will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.
The ACC also released time and television for four Thursday night games and four Friday night games later in the season. Listed below are the ACC games have been selected for television as of May 31.
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
Elon at Wake Forest – 7pm, ACCN
NC State at UConn – TBD, CBSSN
Friday, Sept. 1, 2023
Miami (Ohio) at Miami – 7pm, ACCN
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech (at M-B Stadium) – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023
Virginia vs. Tennessee (in Nashville) – 12pm, ABC
Northern Illinois at Boston College – 12pm, ACCN
Wofford at Pitt – 3:30pm, ACCN
Colgate at Syracuse – 4pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
N. Carolina vs. S. Carolina (Charlotte) – 7:30pm, ABC
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023
LSU vs. Florida State (in Orlando) – 7:30pm, ABC
Monday, Sept. 4, 2023
Clemson at Duke – 8pm, ESPN
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023
Murray State at Louisville – 7:30pm, ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
Vanderbilt at Wake Forest – 11am, ACCN
Notre Dame at NC State – 12pm, ABC
Purdue at Virginia Tech – 12pm, ESPN2
James Madison at Virginia – 12pm, ESPNU
Holy Cross at Boston College – 12pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
SC State at Georgia Tech – 1pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Clemson – 2:15pm, ACCN
Texas A&M at Miami – 3:30pm, ABC
App State at North Carolina – 5:15pm, ACCN
Lafayette at Duke – 6pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Southern Miss at Florida State – 8:30pm, ACCN
Cincinnati at Pitt – TBD time/network
Western Michigan at Syracuse – TBD time/network
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023
Bethune-Cookman at Miami – 7:30pm, ACCN
Friday, Sept. 15, 2023
Virginia at Maryland – 7pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023
Wake Forest at ODU – 12pm, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Florida State at Boston College – 12pm, ABC
Louisville vs. Indiana (Indianapolis) – 12pm, BTN
Minnesota at N. Carolina – 3:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Northwestern at Duke – 3:30pm, ACCN
Virginia Tech at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Georgia Tech at Mississippi – 7:30pm, SECN
Florida Atlantic at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN
Pitt at West Virginia – 7:30pm, ABC
Syracuse at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC
VMI at NC State – TBA
Friday, Sept. 22, 2023
NC State at Virginia – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 29, 2023
Louisville at NC State – 7pm, ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023
Syracuse at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023
Wake Forest at Duke – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 3, 2023
Boston College at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023
Notre Dame at Clemson – TBA, ABC
Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023
Virginia at Louisville – 7:30pm, ESPN
Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023
Boston College at Pitt – 7pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 24, 2023
Miami at Boston College – 12pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
ACC Football Championship Game – 8pm, ABC
