Abilene Christian releases 2024 football schedule

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have released their 2024 football schedule, which features a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Abilene Christian opens the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against Texas Tech. The following week on Sept. 7, the Wildcats open their home slate at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas, against the West Georgia Wolves.

West Georgia joins Abilene Christian in the United Athletic Conference (UAC) this season, but the game will be considered a non-conference contest and will not count in the league standings.

The Wildcats will close out non-conference play with a contest on the road against the Northern Colorado Bears on Sept. 14 and a home tilt against the Idaho Vandals on Sept. 21.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Abilene Christian begins on Sept. 28 as Abilene Christian pays a visit to St. George, Utah, to face the Utah Tech Trailblazers. Other road conference opponents include North Alabama on Oct. 12, Austin Peay on Nov. 9, and Tarleton State on Nov. 23.

UAC opponents slated to visit Wildcat Stadium in 2024 include Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 5, Central Arkansas on Oct. 19 (Homecoming), Southern Utah on Nov. 2, and Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 16.

Below is Abilene Christian’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Abilene Christian Football Schedule

08/31 – at Texas Tech

09/07 – West Georgia

09/14 – at Northern Colorado

09/21 – Idaho

09/28 – at Utah Tech*

10/05 – Stephen F. Austin*

10/12 – at North Alabama*

10/19 – Central Arkansas*

10/26 – OFF

11/02 – Southern Utah*

11/09 – at Austin Peay*

11/16 – Eastern Kentucky*

11/23 – Tarleton State*

* UAC contest.

Abilene Christian finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 3-3 in UAC action. The Wildcats are entering their third season under head coach Keith Patterson, who has a 12-10 overall record at the school.