Abilene Christian announces 2023 football schedule

The Abilene Christian Wildcats have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features games at Texas A&M and North Texas.

Abilene Christian opens the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31 with a non-conference contest at home at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas, against the Northern Colorado Bears. ACU then travels to take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Sept. 9 before returning to Abilene to host the UIW Cardinals on Sept. 16.

The Wildcats will also play non-conference contests on the road against the North Texas Mean Green on Sept. 30 and the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 18.

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Abilene Christian begins on Sept. 23 as Abilene Christian pays a visit to Conway, Ark., to face the Central Arkansas Bears. Other road conference opponents include Stephen F. Austin on Oct. 21 and Southern Utah on Oct. 28.

Abilene Christian will host UAC foes North Alabama on Oct. 14, Utah Tech on Nov. 4, and Tarleton State on Nov. 11.

Below is Abilene Christian’ complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Abilene Christian Football Schedule

08/31 – Northern Colorado (Thurs.)

09/09 – at PVAMU

09/16 – UIW

09/23 – at Central Arkansas*

09/30 – at North Texas

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – North Alabama*

10/21 – at Stephen F. Austin*

10/28 – at Southern Utah*

11/04 – Utah Tech*

11/11 – Tarleton State*

11/18 – at Texas A&M

* UAC contest.

Abilene Christian finished the 2022 season 7-4 overall and 3-1 in WAC action. The Wildcats are guided by head coach Keith Patterson, who is entering his second season at ACU.