2024 UFL Championship Game to be played in St. Louis

The 2024 UFL Championship Game will be played at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., the UFL announced on Thursday.

The Dome at America’s Center, home to the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks, has a seating capacity of 67,277. The stadium is the former home of the St. Louis Rams of the NFL.

“Selecting the championship game location is more than just the stadium, but the community and the fanbase that surrounds it. This is why we are proud to bring our Championship to St. Louis – a city that has loved and embraced spring football from the start,” said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. “Mayor Jones, The Dome at America’s Center staff, and the great team at Explore St. Louis have all been incredible partners, working tirelessly to support the Battlehawks and encourage the League to bring the Championship here. We couldn’t be more excited and look forward to the city’s welcome on June 16.”

The UFL Championship will match the winners of the UFL and XFL divisions on Sunday, June 16, 2024. The game will be televised nationally by FOX at 5:00pm ET / 4:00pm CT.

“St. Louisans are excited to welcome the UFL championship game and tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans to our city,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “Soon, UFL fans from across the country will learn: Kaw is the law.”

The UFL, which resulted from a merger of the USFL and XFL spring leagues, kicks off its 2024 season on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The 10-week regular-season schedule concludes on Sunday, June 2, with the two playoff games following on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9.

“After setting league attendance records for all five St. Louis Battlehawks home games during the 2023 season, we’re thrilled to welcome the UFL Championship game to the Gateway City in 2024,” said Kitty Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis. “St. Louis is the ideal home for this title game, and The Dome at America’s Center stands ready to welcome UFL fans from around the nation for what promises to be a signature event for the region.”

Last season, the Arlington Renegades won the XFL Championship over the DC Defenders, 35-26, while the Birmingham Stallions claimed their second consecutive USFL Championship after defeating the Pittsburgh Maulers, 28-12.

“Both the XFL and USFL had incredible Championship games last year with some of the most exciting play of the season – and I expect it to be even better this year,” said UFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Daryl Johnston. “I’m so excited for our players and coaches that will have the opportunity to compete for a Championship in a setting like The Dome. Our Teams will feed off the energy and excitement that the St. Louis fans bring to the building. It will be an experience like none other for the teams lucky enough to play in the UFL Championship game.”

UFL SCHEDULES