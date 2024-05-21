The 2024 Sun Belt Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Sun Belt team.

The 2024 season gets underway for the Sun Belt Conference on Thursday, Aug. 29 with two teams in action. The ULM Warhawks host the Jackson State Tigers, while the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The 12 remaining Sun Belt teams begin their 2024 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 31, and three league members will face power teams that day. The Georgia State Panthers make an in-town visit to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Old Dominion Monarchs visit the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles travel to battle the Kentucky Wildcats.

Sun Belt Conference play kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 19 with the Appalachian State Mountaineers hosting the South Alabama Jaguars.

The 2024 Sun Belt Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 and will be televised by an ESPN network. The matchup will feature the two division winners at the home stadium of one of the participating teams.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, and FBS Independents have already been posted. Schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be released soon.

