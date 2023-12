2024 SEC football schedule announced

The 2024 SEC football schedule was officially announced on Wednesday. Conference play kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 7 with South Carolina at Kentucky.

The 2024 season will be the first for the SEC as a 16-team league with the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. SEC teams will again play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents, with the format and rotations likely seeing a change for 2025 and beyond.

The SEC will also eliminate the divisional standings in 2024 and will place the top two teams in the overall standings into the SEC Championship Game, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 and will be televised by ABC.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each SEC team in 2024 include Alabama at Wisconsin, Arkansas at Oklahoma State, California at Auburn, Florida at Florida State, Georgia vs. Clemson (in Atlanta), Louisville at Kentucky, LSU vs. USC (in Las Vegas), Mississippi State at Arizona State, Boston College at Missouri, Houston at Oklahoma, Ole Miss at Wake Forest, South Carolina at Clemson, Tennessee vs. NC State (in Charlotte), Texas at Michigan, Notre Dame at Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt (at Nissan Stadium).

2024 SEC Football Schedules

* Updating as they are announced. Composite schedule below.

2024 SEC Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31

Western Kentucky at Alabama

UAPB at Arkansas (Little Rock)

Alabama A&M at Auburn

Miami (Fla.) at Florida

Georgia vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

Southern Miss at Kentucky

Furman at Ole Miss

Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State

Murray State at Missouri

Temple at Oklahoma

Old Dominion at South Carolina

UT Chattanooga at Tennessee

Colorado State at Texas

Notre Dame at Texas A&M

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

Sunday, Sept. 1

LSU vs. USC (Las Vegas)

Saturday, Sept. 7

South Florida at Alabama

Arkansas at Oklahoma State

California at Auburn

Samford at Florida

Tennessee Tech at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Nicholls State at LSU

Middle Tennessee State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Arizona State

Buffalo at Missouri

Houston at Oklahoma

Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte)

Texas at Michigan

McNeese State at Texas A&M

Alcorn State at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Sept. 14

Alabama at Wisconsin

UAB at Arkansas

New Mexico at Auburn

Texas A&M at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

Ole Miss at Wake Forest

Toledo at Mississippi State

Boston College at Missouri

Tulane at Oklahoma

LSU at South Carolina

Kent State at Tennessee

UTSA at Texas

Vanderbilt at Georgia State

Saturday, Sept. 21

Arkansas at Auburn

Ohio at Kentucky

UCLA at LSU

Georgia Southern at Ole Miss

Florida at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

Tennessee at Oklahoma

Akron at South Carolina

UL-Monroe at Texas

Bowling Green at Texas A&M

Saturday, Sept. 28

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington)

Georgia at Alabama

Oklahoma at Auburn

South Alabama at LSU

Kentucky at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Texas

Saturday, Oct. 5

Tennessee at Arkansas

Central Florida at Florida

Auburn at Georgia

Ole Miss at South Carolina

Missouri at Texas A&M

Alabama at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct. 12

South Carolina at Alabama

Mississippi State at Georgia

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at UMass

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Florida at Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 19

LSU at Arkansas

Kentucky at Florida

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Auburn at Missouri

South Carolina at Oklahoma

Alabama at Tennessee

Georgia at Texas

Ball State at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct. 26

Missouri at Alabama

Auburn at Kentucky

Oklahoma at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Mississippi State

LSU at Texas A&M

Texas at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 2

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Vanderbilt at Auburn

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

UMass at Mississippi State

Maine at Oklahoma

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Kentucky at Tennessee

Saturday, Nov. 9

Alabama at LSU

Georgia at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Missouri

Mississippi State at Tennessee

Florida at Texas

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Nov. 16

Texas at Arkansas

LSU at Florida

Tennessee at Georgia

Murray State at Kentucky

Missouri at South Carolina

New Mexico State at Texas A&M

Mercer at Alabama

UL-Monroe at Auburn

Saturday, Nov. 23

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Ole Miss at Florida

UMass at Georgia

Vanderbilt at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Wofford at South Carolina

UTEP at Tennessee

Kentucky at Texas

Saturday, Nov. 30

Auburn at Alabama

Florida at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Louisville at Kentucky

Oklahoma at LSU

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Missouri

South Carolina at Clemson

Texas at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Dec. 7

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)