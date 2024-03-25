2024 Ohio State, Michigan Spring football games to be televised by FOX

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines Spring football games in 2024 will be nationally televised by FOX, both schools announced on Monday.

Ohio State’s 2024 LiFEsports Spring Game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio (Buy Tickets). The game will kickoff at noon ET, and it will also mark the first-ever Spring game to be nationally televised by an over-the-air (OTA) network.

The 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 Spring Game on Fox, 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟭𝟯 📺 👀

#GoBucks | @CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/0DiVhEEEun — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 25, 2024

One week later on Saturday, April 20, the Michigan Wolverines will play their annual Maize vs. Blue Spring Game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Kickoff for the contest is also set for noon ET.

Our Spring Game will now be broadcast on FOX! Same time, same place. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jlnwvX5cMq — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 25, 2024

Check out our complete 2024 Spring football game schedule at the link below. Several Spring games have already been played, while a few will be contested this week.

The bulk of Spring football action in 2024 begins on Saturday, April 6 and continues through the first week of May.

Spring Football Game Schedule