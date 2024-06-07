2024 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized with dates, kickoff times

The 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with dates and kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with the Houston Texans taking on the Chicago Bears in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1.
The Texans-Bears preseason contest will be nationally televised by ESPN and ABC at 8pm ET/7pm CT.
Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during preseason Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.
Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2024 NFL season.
2024 NFL Preseason Schedule
* All times Eastern.
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – Aug. 1
Houston vs. Chicago (ESPN/ABC) – 8pm
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 8
Carolina at New England – 7pm
Detroit at NY Giants – 7pm
Friday, Aug. 9
Atlanta at Miami – 7pm
Houston at Pittsburgh – 7pm
Philadelphia at Baltimore – 7:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 10
Washington at NY Jets – 12pm
Chicago at Buffalo – 1pm
Las Vegas at Minnesota – 4pm
Green Bay at Cleveland – 4:25
Kansas City at Jacksonville – 7pm
San Francisco at Tennessee – 7pm
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati – 7pm
Seattle at LA Chargers – 7:05pm
New Orleans at Arizona – 8pm
Sunday, Aug. 11
Denver at Indianapolis – 1pm
Dallas at LA Rams – 4:30pm
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 15
Philadelphia at New England – 7pm
Saturday, Aug. 17
Atlanta at Baltimore – 12pm
Cincinnati at Chicago – 1pm
NY Giants at Houston – 1pm
Detroit at Kansas City 4pm
Minnesota at Cleveland – 4:25pm
Arizona at Indianapolis – 7pm
Buffalo at Pittsburgh – 7pm
NY Jets at Carolina – 7pm
Seattle at Tennessee – 7pm
Washington at Miami – 7pm
LA Rams at LA Chargers – 7:05pm
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville – 7:30pm
Dallas at Las Vegas – 10pm
Sunday, Aug. 18
Green Bay at Denver – 8pm
New Orleans at San Francisco (FOX) – 8pm
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 22
Indianapolis at Cincinnati (Prime Video) – 8pm
Chicago at Kansas City – 8:20pm
Friday, Aug. 23
Jacksonville at Atlanta – 7pm
Miami at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm
San Francisco at Las Vegas – 10pm
Saturday, Aug. 24
Baltimore at Green Bay – 1pm
Carolina at Buffalo – 1pm
LA Rams at Houston – 1pm
Minnesota at Philadelphia – 1pm
Pittsburgh at Detroit – 1pm
LA Chargers at Dallas – 4pm
NY Giants at NY Jets – 7:30pm
Cleveland at Seattle – 10pm
Sunday, Aug. 25
Tennessee at New Orleans – 2pm
Arizona at Denver (CBS) – 4:30pm
New England at Washington (NBC) – 8pm
The 2024 NFL Schedule kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.