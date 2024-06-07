2024 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized with dates, kickoff times

The 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with dates and kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with the Houston Texans taking on the Chicago Bears in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Texans-Bears preseason contest will be nationally televised by ESPN and ABC at 8pm ET/7pm CT.

Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during preseason Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.

Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2024 NFL season.

2024 NFL Preseason Schedule

* All times Eastern.

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – Aug. 1

Houston vs. Chicago (ESPN/ABC) – 8pm

WEEK 1​

Thursday, Aug. 8

Carolina at New England – 7pm

Detroit at NY Giants – 7pm

Friday, Aug. 9

Atlanta at Miami – 7pm

Houston at Pittsburgh – 7pm

Philadelphia at Baltimore – 7:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 10

Washington at NY Jets – 12pm

Chicago at Buffalo – 1pm

Las Vegas at Minnesota – 4pm

Green Bay at Cleveland – 4:25

Kansas City at Jacksonville – 7pm

San Francisco at Tennessee – 7pm

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati – 7pm

Seattle at LA Chargers – 7:05pm

New Orleans at Arizona – 8pm

Sunday, Aug. 11

Denver at Indianapolis – 1pm

Dallas at LA Rams – 4:30pm

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia at New England – 7pm

Saturday, Aug. 17

Atlanta at Baltimore – 12pm

Cincinnati at Chicago – 1pm

NY Giants at Houston – 1pm

Detroit at Kansas City 4pm

Minnesota at Cleveland – 4:25pm

Arizona at Indianapolis – 7pm

Buffalo at Pittsburgh – 7pm

NY Jets at Carolina – 7pm

Seattle at Tennessee – 7pm

Washington at Miami – 7pm

LA Rams at LA Chargers – 7:05pm

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville – 7:30pm

Dallas at Las Vegas – 10pm

Sunday, Aug. 18

Green Bay at Denver – 8pm

New Orleans at San Francisco (FOX) – 8pm

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Indianapolis at Cincinnati (Prime Video) – 8pm

Chicago at Kansas City – 8:20pm

Friday, Aug. 23

Jacksonville at Atlanta – 7pm

Miami at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm

San Francisco at Las Vegas – 10pm

Saturday, Aug. 24

Baltimore at Green Bay – 1pm

Carolina at Buffalo – 1pm

LA Rams at Houston – 1pm

Minnesota at Philadelphia – 1pm

Pittsburgh at Detroit – 1pm

LA Chargers at Dallas – 4pm

NY Giants at NY Jets – 7:30pm

Cleveland at Seattle – 10pm

Sunday, Aug. 25

Tennessee at New Orleans – 2pm

Arizona at Denver (CBS) – 4:30pm

New England at Washington (NBC) – 8pm

The 2024 NFL Schedule kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

