2024 NFL preseason schedule announced

The 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the Houston Texans taking on the Chicago Bears in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1.
The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by ESPN and ABC at 8:00pm ET.
Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, NBC, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):
PRESEASON WEEK HOF
Thursday, Aug. 1
Houston vs. Chicago (Canton) – 8pm, ESPN/ABC
PRESEASON WEEK 2
Sunday, Aug. 18
New Orleans at San Francisco – 8pm, FOX
PRESEASON WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 22
Indianapolis at Cincinnati – 8pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Aug. 25
Arizona at Denver – 4:30pm, CBS
New England at Washington – 8pm, NBC
The NFL Network will televise several preseason games live nationwide, while remaining games will be available locally. Dates and times for those games will be announced at a later date.
Below is the complete list of 2024 NFL preseason matchups:
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUG. 1
Houston vs. Chicago
WEEK 1 (AUGUST 8-11)
New Orleans at Arizona
Philadelphia at Baltimore
Chicago at Buffalo
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati
Green Bay at Cleveland
Denver at Indianapolis
Kansas City at Jacksonville
Seattle at L.A. Chargers
Dallas at L.A. Rams
Atlanta at Miami
Las Vegas at Minnesota
Carolina at New England
Detroit at N.Y. Giants
Washington at N.Y. Jets
Houston at Pittsburgh
San Francisco at Tennessee
WEEK 2 (AUGUST 15-18)
Atlanta at Baltimore
N.Y. Jets at Carolina
Cincinnati at Chicago
Minnesota at Cleveland
Green Bay at Denver
N.Y. Giants at Houston
Arizona at Indianapolis
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville
Detroit at Kansas City
Dallas at Las Vegas
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers
Washington at Miami
Philadelphia at New England
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
New Orleans at San Francisco (8/18, FOX)
Seattle at Tennessee
WEEK 3 (AUGUST 22-25)
Jacksonville at Atlanta
Carolina at Buffalo
Indianapolis at Cincinnati (8/22, Prime Video)
L.A. Chargers at Dallas
Pittsburgh at Detroit
Arizona at Denver (8/25, CBS)
Baltimore at Green Bay
L.A. Rams at Houston
Chicago at Kansas City
San Francisco at Las Vegas
Tennessee at New Orleans
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets
Minnesota at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Seattle
Miami at Tampa Bay
New England at Washington (8/25, NBC)
Earlier on Thursday, the league revealed the complete 2024 NFL Schedule, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.