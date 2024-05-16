2024 NFL preseason schedule announced

The 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the Houston Texans taking on the Chicago Bears in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by ESPN and ABC at 8:00pm ET.

Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on CBS, FOX, NBC, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):

PRESEASON WEEK HOF

Thursday, Aug. 1

Houston vs. Chicago (Canton) – 8pm, ESPN/ABC

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans at San Francisco – 8pm, FOX

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Indianapolis at Cincinnati – 8pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Aug. 25

Arizona at Denver – 4:30pm, CBS

New England at Washington – 8pm, NBC

The NFL Network will televise several preseason games live nationwide, while remaining games will be available locally. Dates and times for those games will be announced at a later date.

Below is the complete list of 2024 NFL preseason matchups:

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUG. 1

Houston vs. Chicago

WEEK 1 (AUGUST 8-11)

New Orleans at Arizona

Philadelphia at Baltimore

Chicago at Buffalo

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati

Green Bay at Cleveland

Denver at Indianapolis

Kansas City at Jacksonville

Seattle at L.A. Chargers

Dallas at L.A. Rams

Atlanta at Miami

Las Vegas at Minnesota

Carolina at New England

Detroit at N.Y. Giants

Washington at N.Y. Jets

Houston at Pittsburgh

San Francisco at Tennessee

WEEK 2 (AUGUST 15-18)

Atlanta at Baltimore

N.Y. Jets at Carolina

Cincinnati at Chicago

Minnesota at Cleveland

Green Bay at Denver

N.Y. Giants at Houston

Arizona at Indianapolis

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville

Detroit at Kansas City

Dallas at Las Vegas

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers

Washington at Miami

Philadelphia at New England

Buffalo at Pittsburgh

New Orleans at San Francisco (8/18, FOX)

Seattle at Tennessee

WEEK 3 (AUGUST 22-25)

Jacksonville at Atlanta

Carolina at Buffalo

Indianapolis at Cincinnati (8/22, Prime Video)

L.A. Chargers at Dallas

Pittsburgh at Detroit

Arizona at Denver (8/25, CBS)

Baltimore at Green Bay

L.A. Rams at Houston

Chicago at Kansas City

San Francisco at Las Vegas

Tennessee at New Orleans

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets

Minnesota at Philadelphia

Cleveland at Seattle

Miami at Tampa Bay

New England at Washington (8/25, NBC)

Earlier on Thursday, the league revealed the complete 2024 NFL Schedule, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

