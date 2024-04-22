2024 NDSU at Colorado football game moved to Thursday, Aug. 29

The 2024 North Dakota State Bison at Colorado Buffaloes football contest has been moved to Thursday, Aug. 29, both schools have officially announced.

The North Dakota State-Colorado matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, will now be played on Thursday, Aug. 29 and the two will face off at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. The kickoff time and television designation will be announced at a later date.

This will mark the first time that Colorado has hosted a Thursday game since 2012, which was a home tilt against Arizona State.

North Dakota State and Colorado have never exchanged pleasantries on the gridiron. The game will be the first as NDSU head coach for Tim Polasek, who joined the university after a stint as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming.

Colorado will play three non-Big 12 contests in 2024. The other remaining non-league games will renew the Buffaloes’ rivalry with Colorado State and Nebraska. The Buffaloes will play both games on the road, with a jaunt to Lincoln to battle the Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 7, and a trip to Fort Collins to battle the Rams on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The Bison will play three non-MVFC games following the outing at Colorado. NDSU will welcome Tennessee State to the Fargodome on Saturday, Sept. 7, with Towson visiting Fargo on Saturday, Sept. 21. A visit to William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium in Johnson City, Tenn., will be sandwiched between those two home dates, with the Bison doing battle with the ETSU Buccaneers on Saturday, Sept. 14.

