2024 MAC football schedule announced

The 2024 MAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 21 with two matchups.

Beginning in 2024, the MAC will drop its East and West divisions. The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will compete in the MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Featured non-conference games for each MAC team in 2024 include Akron at Ohio State, Ball State at Miami (FL), Bowling Green at Penn State, Buffalo at Missouri, Central Michigan at Illinois, Eastern Michigan at Washington, Kent State at Tennessee, Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, Northern Illinois at Notre Dame, Ohio at Kentucky, Toledo at Mississippi State, and Western Michigan at Ohio State.

The MAC will release an updated schedule later this spring with game times and television for the first three weeks of the regular season and its midweek MACtion schedule. All remaining game times and television will be announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game. Games will air on ESPN networks (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+/ESPN3) and CBS Sports Network.

2024 MAC Football Schedules



2024 MAC Football Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 29

Lafayette at Buffalo

Duquesne at Toledo

Fordham at Bowling Green

Central Connecticut at Central Michigan

Saturday, Aug. 31

Akron at Ohio State

Eastern Michigan at UMass

Kent State at Pitt

Miami at Northwestern

Western Illinois at Northern Illinois

Ohio at Syracuse

Western Michigan at Wisconsin

Saturday, Sept. 7

Akron at Rutgers

Missouri State at Ball State

Bowling Green at Penn State

Buffalo at Missouri

Central Michigan at FIU

Eastern Michigan at Washington

St. Francis at Kent State

Northern Illinois at Notre Dame

South Alabama at Ohio

UMass at Toledo

Western Michigan at Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 14

Colgate at Akron

Ball State at Miami (FL)

UMass at Buffalo

Central Michigan at Illinois

Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan

Kent State at Tennessee

Cincinnati at Miami

Morgan State at Ohio

Toledo at Mississippi State

Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 21

Ball State at Central Michigan*

Buffalo at Northern Illinois*

Akron at South Carolina

Bowling Green at Texas A&M

St. Francis at Eastern Michigan

Kent State at Penn State

Miami at Notre Dame

Ohio at Kentucky

Toledo at Western Kentucky

Saturday, Sept. 28

Akron at Ohio*

Eastern Michigan at Kent State*

Ball State at James Madison

Old Dominion at Bowling Green

Buffalo at UConn

San Diego State at Central Michigan

UMass at Miami

Northern Illinois at NC State

Western Michigan at Marshall

Saturday, October 5

Bowling Green at Akron*

Western Michigan at Ball State*

Miami at Toledo*

UMass at Northern Illinois

Saturday, October 12

Akron at Western Michigan*

Ball State at Kent State*

Northern Illinois at Bowling Green*

Toledo at Buffalo*

Ohio at Central Michigan*

Miami at Eastern Michigan*

Saturday, October 19

Kent State at Bowling Green*

Western Michigan at Buffalo*

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan*

Ohio at Miami*

Toledo at Northern Illinois*

Ball State at Vanderbilt

Saturday, October 26

Eastern Michigan at Akron*

Northern Illinois at Ball State*

Bowling Green at Toledo*

Buffalo at Ohio*

Central Michigan at Miami*

Kent State at Western Michigan*

Saturday, Nov. 2

Buffalo at Akron*

Toledo at Eastern Michigan*

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Miami at Ball State*

Bowling Green at Central Michigan*

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Ohio at Kent State*

Northern Illinois at Western Michigan*

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Ball State at Buffalo*

Western Michigan at Bowling Green*

Central Michigan at Toledo*

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Akron at Northern Illinois*

Eastern Michigan at Ohio*

Kent State at Miami*

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Akron at Kent State*

Western Michigan at Central Michigan*

Northern Illinois at Miami*

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan*

Ohio at Toledo*

Saturday, Nov. 23

Bowling Green at Ball State*

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Toledo at Akron*

Kent State at Buffalo*

Friday, Nov. 29

Ball State at Ohio*

Miami at Bowling Green*

Saturday, Nov. 30

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois*

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan*

Saturday, Dec. 7

MAC Football Championship Game

Ford Field – Detroit, Mich.

* MAC contest.