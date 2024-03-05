2024 MAC football schedule announced

The 2024 MAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 21 with two matchups.
Beginning in 2024, the MAC will drop its East and West divisions. The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will compete in the MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Featured non-conference games for each MAC team in 2024 include Akron at Ohio State, Ball State at Miami (FL), Bowling Green at Penn State, Buffalo at Missouri, Central Michigan at Illinois, Eastern Michigan at Washington, Kent State at Tennessee, Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, Northern Illinois at Notre Dame, Ohio at Kentucky, Toledo at Mississippi State, and Western Michigan at Ohio State.
The MAC will release an updated schedule later this spring with game times and television for the first three weeks of the regular season and its midweek MACtion schedule. All remaining game times and television will be announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game. Games will air on ESPN networks (ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPN+/ESPN3) and CBS Sports Network.
2024 MAC Football Schedules
East Division
- 2024 Akron Football Schedule
- 2024 Bowling Green Football Schedule
- 2024 Buffalo Football Schedule
- 2024 Kent State Football Schedule
- 2024 Miami (Ohio) Football Schedule
- 2024 Ohio Football Schedule
West Division
- 2024 Ball State Football Schedule
- 2024 Central Michigan Football Schedule
- 2024 Eastern Michigan Football Schedule
- 2024 NIU Football Schedule
- 2024 Toledo Football Schedule
- 2024 Western Michigan Football Schedule
2024 MAC Football Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 29
Lafayette at Buffalo
Duquesne at Toledo
Fordham at Bowling Green
Central Connecticut at Central Michigan
Saturday, Aug. 31
Akron at Ohio State
Eastern Michigan at UMass
Kent State at Pitt
Miami at Northwestern
Western Illinois at Northern Illinois
Ohio at Syracuse
Western Michigan at Wisconsin
Saturday, Sept. 7
Akron at Rutgers
Missouri State at Ball State
Bowling Green at Penn State
Buffalo at Missouri
Central Michigan at FIU
Eastern Michigan at Washington
St. Francis at Kent State
Northern Illinois at Notre Dame
South Alabama at Ohio
UMass at Toledo
Western Michigan at Ohio State
Saturday, Sept. 14
Colgate at Akron
Ball State at Miami (FL)
UMass at Buffalo
Central Michigan at Illinois
Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan
Kent State at Tennessee
Cincinnati at Miami
Morgan State at Ohio
Toledo at Mississippi State
Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan
Saturday, Sept. 21
Ball State at Central Michigan*
Buffalo at Northern Illinois*
Akron at South Carolina
Bowling Green at Texas A&M
St. Francis at Eastern Michigan
Kent State at Penn State
Miami at Notre Dame
Ohio at Kentucky
Toledo at Western Kentucky
Saturday, Sept. 28
Akron at Ohio*
Eastern Michigan at Kent State*
Ball State at James Madison
Old Dominion at Bowling Green
Buffalo at UConn
San Diego State at Central Michigan
UMass at Miami
Northern Illinois at NC State
Western Michigan at Marshall
Saturday, October 5
Bowling Green at Akron*
Western Michigan at Ball State*
Miami at Toledo*
UMass at Northern Illinois
Saturday, October 12
Akron at Western Michigan*
Ball State at Kent State*
Northern Illinois at Bowling Green*
Toledo at Buffalo*
Ohio at Central Michigan*
Miami at Eastern Michigan*
Saturday, October 19
Kent State at Bowling Green*
Western Michigan at Buffalo*
Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan*
Ohio at Miami*
Toledo at Northern Illinois*
Ball State at Vanderbilt
Saturday, October 26
Eastern Michigan at Akron*
Northern Illinois at Ball State*
Bowling Green at Toledo*
Buffalo at Ohio*
Central Michigan at Miami*
Kent State at Western Michigan*
Saturday, Nov. 2
Buffalo at Akron*
Toledo at Eastern Michigan*
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Miami at Ball State*
Bowling Green at Central Michigan*
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Ohio at Kent State*
Northern Illinois at Western Michigan*
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Ball State at Buffalo*
Western Michigan at Bowling Green*
Central Michigan at Toledo*
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Akron at Northern Illinois*
Eastern Michigan at Ohio*
Kent State at Miami*
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Akron at Kent State*
Western Michigan at Central Michigan*
Northern Illinois at Miami*
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Buffalo at Eastern Michigan*
Ohio at Toledo*
Saturday, Nov. 23
Bowling Green at Ball State*
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Toledo at Akron*
Kent State at Buffalo*
Friday, Nov. 29
Ball State at Ohio*
Miami at Bowling Green*
Saturday, Nov. 30
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois*
Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan*
Saturday, Dec. 7
MAC Football Championship Game
Ford Field – Detroit, Mich.
* MAC contest.
The MAC has me intrigued (my daughter attends Buffalo for what it is worth). With UMass joining in 2025, you wonder if they will add one more (Western Kentucky?), or Connecticut to get to 14. I wouldn’t be surprised if they got to 16 full-time members to help stave off poaching and potential extinction.
I bet Delaware is kicking itself for not exploring MAC membership. Better to play sports against schools in IN, IL, OH and MI as opposed to NM and TX. Maybe I am wrong, because CUSA is the conference for FCS upcomers.
While I dislike Tuesday and Wednesday nite MACtion, I get it—-the need that exposure.
I also wonder if NDSU and/or SDSU will consider moving to FBS at some point?