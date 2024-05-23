The 2024 MAC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each MAC team.

The 2024 season gets underway for the MAC on Thursday, Aug. 29 with four league members in action hosting opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) — Buffalo (vs. Lafayette), Toledo (vs. Duquesne), Bowling Green (vs. Fordham), and Central Michigan (vs. Central Connecticut).

Seven MAC members begin their seasons on Saturday, Aug. 31, which is highlighted by the Akron Zips visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Western Michigan Broncos traveling to face the Wisconsin Badgers.

Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 21 with Central Michigan hosting Ball State and Northern Illinois hosting Buffalo.

The 2024 MAC Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will feature the top two teams in the final regular-season standings.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, Conference USA, FBS Independents, SEC, and Sun Belt have already been posted. The final helmet schedule, the Mountain West Conference plus Oregon State and Washington State, will be released soon.

Helmet Schedules