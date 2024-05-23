The 2024 Conference USA Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule, features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each CUSA team.

Beginning this season, the Kennesaw State Owls join Conference USA, which brings the conference membership roster up to ten teams. Kennesaw State joins existing members FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, and WKU.

The 2024 season gets underway for Conference USA on Thursday, Aug. 29 when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The remaining nine Conference USA teams begin their seasons on Saturday, Aug. 31. The slate features the WKU Hilltoppers visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide and the UTEP Miners traveling to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Conference action kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 7 with the New Mexico State Aggies hosting the Liberty Flames.

The 2024 Conference USA Football Championship Game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6 at the home stadium of the team with the best winning percentage in league play. The game is slated to be televised by CBS Sports Network at a time to be announced.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, American, Big 12, Big Ten, FBS Independents, SEC, and Sun Belt have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be released soon.

