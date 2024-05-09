The 2024 Big Ten Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Big Ten team.

The 2024 season will be the first for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference after welcoming in new members Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. Those four schools will join Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

The Big Ten will again play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference contests.

The 2024 season gets underway for the Big Ten on Thursday, Aug. 29 with two contests. The Minnesota Golden Gophers host the North Carolina Tar Heels, while the Illinois Fighting Illini entertain the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The bulk of the Big Ten members will kickoff their seasons on Saturday, Aug. 31. The slate is highlighted by the Penn State Nittany Lions traveling to face the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The USC Trojans will open their campaign on Sunday, Sept. 1 against the LSU Tigers in the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

The 2024 Big Ten Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., and will feature the top two teams in the final conference standings.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, SEC, and FBS Independents have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be published in the coming weeks.

Helmet Schedules