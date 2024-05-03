The 2024 Big 12 Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Big 12 team.

For the 2024 season, the Big 12 will expand from 14 to 16 teams with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12 coupled with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. The four Pac-12 schools join returning members Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF, and West Virginia.

The 2024 season gets underway for the Big 12 on Thursday, Aug. 29 with four schools hosting non-conference opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS): Utah (vs. Southern Utah), UCF (vs. New Hampshire), Kansas (vs. Lindenwood), and Colorado (vs. North Dakota State).

Then on Friday Aug. 30, the TCU Horned Frogs travel to take on the Stanford Cardinal, who will begin competing as a member of the ACC this fall.

The 11 remaining Big 12 members kick off their 2024 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 31, which is highlighted by the West Virginia Mountaineers playing host to the Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big Ten.

Football fans will also not want to overlook the back-to-back FCS national champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits as they look to upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla.

Conference play is slated to begin in Week 3 on Saturday, Sept. 14 when the TCU Horned Frogs host the BYU Cougars.

The 2024 Big 12 Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 7 and it will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, SEC, and FBS Independents have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be published over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules