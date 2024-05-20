The 2024 American Athletic Conference Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each American team.

For the the 2024 season, the Army Black Knights join the American, while the SMU Mustangs depart for the ACC. Army will join existing American members Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, and UTSA.

The 2024 season gets underway for The American in Week 1 on Thursday, Aug. 29 with three teams hosting non-conference opponents — Tulane (vs. Southeastern Louisiana), Tulsa (vs. Northwestern State), and UAB (vs. Alcorn State).

Week 1 action continues on Friday, Aug. 30 with the Army Black Knights hosting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, followed by the Temple Owls traveling to face the Oklahoma Sooners.

The remaining league members begin their seasons on Saturday, Aug. 31, which is highlighted by the Florida Atlantic Owls visiting the Michigan State Spartans.

The 2024 American Football Championship Game is set for Friday, Dec. 6 and it will be televised live by ABC at 8:00pm ET. The game will be hosted by the team with the best record in conference play.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, and FBS Independents have already been released. The remaining helmet schedules for the 2024 season will be published soon.

