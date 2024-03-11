2024 ACC Spring football game schedule announced

The 2024 ACC Spring football game schedule has been announced, and 13 games will be streamed live or televised.

Spring football game action in the ACC kicks off on Saturday, April 6 with Clemson’s annual Spring Game at 1:00pm ET followed by NC State’s Spring Game at 2:00pm ET. Clemson’s game will stream via ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) and ESPN+, while NC State’s game will be televised by the ACC Network.

Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and Miami will each play their annual Spring contests on Saturday, April 13.

Louisville will be featured on the ACC Network for its Spring Game on Friday, April 19 at 7:00pm ET.

North Carolina will hold a special Spring practice on Saturday, April 13 and it will be televised by the ACC Network at 10:00am ET.

Five ACC Spring games are scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 20, beginning at 2:00pm ET with Wake Forest and Virginia. Other schools hitting the gridiron that day include Florida State, Duke, and Syracuse.

Below is the schedule of 2024 ACC Spring football games:

2024 ACC Spring Football Game Schedule

* All times Eastern. Listings subject to change.

Saturday, April 6

Clemson – 1pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

NC State – 2pm, ACCN

Saturday, April 13

North Carolina (practice) – 10am, ACCN

Boston College – 12pm, ACCN

Georgia Tech – 1pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Pitt – 2pm, ACCN

Virginia Tech – 3pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Miami – 4pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Friday, April 19

Louisville – 7pm, ACCN

Saturday, April 20

Virginia – 2pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCN

Florida State – 4pm, ACCN

Duke – 6pm, ACCN

Syracuse – 7pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

California, Stanford, and SMU are set to join the ACC officially on July 1, 2024. Cal’s Spring game is set for Saturday, April 20 (5:30pm, Pac-12 Network). Stanford and SMU’s games have not yet been announced.

