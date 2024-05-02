The 2024 ACC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each ACC team.

The 2024 season will be the first for the ACC as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal. Each ACC team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule and four non-conference opponents.

ACC action in 2024 gets underway in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 24 with three league teams in action. In a conference matchup, the Florida State Seminoles will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Also in Week Zero, SMU will travel to take on the Nevada Wolf Pack of the Mountain West.

Three ACC teams open their seasons on Thursday, Aug. 29. The North Carolina Tar Heels will visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies, and the NC State Wolfpack will host the Western Carolina Catamounts.

Then on Friday, Aug. 30, the Duke Blue Devils host the Elon Phoenix, while Stanford will host the TCU Horned Frogs.

Week 1 of the 2024 season also features a couple of non-conference power matchups that are slated for Saturday, Aug. 31. The Clemson Tigers face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Aflac Kickoff Classic in Atlanta, Ga., the Miami Hurricanes travel to face the Florida Gators, and the Virginia Tech Hokies visit the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Labor Day will also feature the second ACC matchup of the season when the Boston College Eagles travel to face Florida State on Monday, Sept. 2.

The 2024 ACC Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., and it will be televised by an ESPN network at a time to be announced.

Helmet schedules for the SEC and FBS Independents have already been released. The remaining FBS conference helmet schedules will be posted over the next few weeks.

