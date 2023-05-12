2023 XFL Championship Game: Matchup, how to watch

The 2023 XFL Championship Game is slated for this weekend and will feature the Arlington Renegades taking on the DC Defenders. The contest is the inaugural title game for the revamped league.

Arlington and DC will meet for the championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The game will be televised nationally by ABC at 8:00pm ET. It will also be available via ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

There will also be an Enhanced Audio Skycast on ESPN+, which will feature live mics on six coaches, six players,

eight referees, public address, sideline tablets, SkyCam, and on Dean Blandino (XFL VP, Officiating & Rules).

“Incredible access to live coach and player mics, coach-to-player in-helmet communications, and refs provides an in-depth behind-the scenes experience for fans,” said Ed Placey, ESPN VP, Production.

Arlington advanced to the XFL Championship Game after defeating the Houston Roughnecks 26-11 in the South Division Championship at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on April 29. In the North Division Championship on April 30, the Defenders defeated the Seattle Sea Dragons 37-21 at home at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

In their only meeting during the 2023 regular-season, the DC Defenders defeated the Arlington Renegades 28-26 in overtime at Audi Field.

According to DraftKings SportsBook, the DC Defenders are currently a 6.5-point favorite over the Arlington Renegades.

ABC TV Broadcast Crew

Tom Hart (play-by-play)

Greg McElroy (analyst)

Cole Cubelic (reporter)

Katie George (reporter)

ESPN Deportes TV Broadcast Crew

Rebecca Landa and Sergio Dipp

