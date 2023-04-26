2023 Wisconsin at Purdue football game moved to Friday

The 2023 Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers football game has been moved to Friday, both schools have officially announced.

The Wisconsin-Purdue Big Ten Conference matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, will now be played on Friday, Sept. 22 and the two schools will square off at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. The kickoff time and television designation will be announced at a later date.

This will mark the first time that Purdue has hosted a Big Ten Conference opponent on a Friday night in West Lafayette.

Purdue and Wisconsin first met on the gridiron in 1892 in West Lafayette. The Badgers currently own a 16-game winning streak over the Boilermakers, which dates back to 2004, and they currently lead the overall series 52-29-8.

Purdue is scheduled to open the 2023 season with consecutive non-conference games at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 2, on the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 9, and back at home against the Syracuse Orange on Sept. 16.

In Big Ten play in 2023, the Boilermakers are set to host Illinois, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Indiana, in addition to the previously mentioned Wisconsin contest. Road conference foes include Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan, and Northwestern.

Wisconsin is slated to kickoff their 2023 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home in Madison, Wisc., against the Buffalo Bulls. The Badgers will then visit the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 9 before returning home to host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 16, which rounds out their non-conference slate.

The Badgers are scheduled to host Big Ten foes Rutgers, Iowa, Ohio State, Northwestern, and Nebraska and travel to Purdue, Illinois, Indiana, and Minnesota.

Football Schedules