2023 USFL TV schedule announced

The 2023 USFL TV schedule has been released by the league. All 43 USFL games will be broadcast live on national television.

FOX Sports will carry 25 games split between FOX (18) and FS1 (7), while NBC Sports will broadcast 18 games across NBC and Peacock (11) and USA Network and Peacock (7). All NBC Sports games can also be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, while all games on FOX and FS1 can be streamed on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.

The 2023 USFL schedule kicks off in Week 1 on Saturday, April 15, 2023 with a doubleheader on FOX. The first game will feature the Memphis Showboats hosting the Philadelphia Stars at 4:30pm ET, followed by the Birmingham Stallions hosting the New Jersey Generals at 7:30pm ET.

The USFL’s regular-season in 2023 will feature a total of 13 primetime games, and every game will be played on a Saturday or Sunday.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 24 with the first semifinal game at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The second semifinal contest is slated for Sunday, June 25 at 7:00pm ET on FOX.

The 2023 USFL Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Below is the 2023 USFL schedule by week.

2023 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Saturday, April 15

Philadelphia at Memphis – 4:30pm, FOX

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, FOX

Sunday, April 16

Michigan at Houston – 12pm, NBC/Peacock

Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 6:30pm, FS1

WEEK 2

Saturday, April 22

Houston at New Orleans – 12:30pm, USA/Peacock

Memphis at Birmingham – 7pm, FOX

Sunday, April 23

New Jersey at Pittsburgh – 1pm, NBC/Peacock

Michigan at Philadelphia – 7pm, FS1

WEEK 3

Saturday, April 29

New Orleans at Birmingham – 12:30pm, USA/Peacock

Memphis at Houston – 7pm, FOX

Sunday, April 30

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12pm, NBC/Peacock

New Jersey at Michigan – 4pm, FOX

WEEK 4

Saturday, May 6

Houston at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX

Memphis at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, May 7

New Orleans at New Jersey – 3pm, NBC/Peacock

Birmingham at Pittsburgh – 6:30pm, FS1

WEEK 5

Saturday, May 13

Pittsburgh at Michigan – 12:30pm, USA/Peacock

Houston at Birmingham – 4pm, FOX

Sunday, May 14

New Jersey at Philadelphia – 12pm, NBC/Peacock

Memphis at New Orleans – 3pm, FOX

WEEK 6

Saturday, May 20

Pittsburgh at Memphis – 12:30pm, USA/Peacock

Birmingham at Michigan – 4pm, FOX

Sunday, May 21

New Orleans at Philadelphia – 12pm, FS1

New Jersey at Houston – 4pm, FOX

WEEK 7

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at New Orleans – 4pm, FOX

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 9pm, FS1

Sunday, May 28

Houston at Memphis – 2pm, USA/Peacock

Michigan at New Jersey – 5:30pm, FS1

WEEK 8

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh – 12pm, USA/Peacock

Philadelphia at Birmingham – 3pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 4

Memphis at New Jersey – 1pm, FOX

Michigan at New Orleans – 4pm, FOX

WEEK 9

Saturday, June 10

Michigan at Pittsburgh – 12pm, FOX

New Orleans at Memphis – 3pm, NBC/Peacock

Sunday, June 11

Birmingham at Houston – 2pm, NBC/Peacock

Philadelphia at New Jersey – 7pm, FOX

WEEK 10

Saturday, June 17

Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 1pm, USA/Peacock

Birmingham at Memphis – 4pm, FOX

Sunday, June 18

New Orleans at Houston – 4pm, FS1

Philadelphia at Michigan – 7pm, FOX

