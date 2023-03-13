2023 USFL TV schedule announced

The 2023 USFL TV schedule has been released by the league. All 43 USFL games will be broadcast live on national television.
FOX Sports will carry 25 games split between FOX (18) and FS1 (7), while NBC Sports will broadcast 18 games across NBC and Peacock (11) and USA Network and Peacock (7). All NBC Sports games can also be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app, while all games on FOX and FS1 can be streamed on the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com.
The 2023 USFL schedule kicks off in Week 1 on Saturday, April 15, 2023 with a doubleheader on FOX. The first game will feature the Memphis Showboats hosting the Philadelphia Stars at 4:30pm ET, followed by the Birmingham Stallions hosting the New Jersey Generals at 7:30pm ET.
The USFL’s regular-season in 2023 will feature a total of 13 primetime games, and every game will be played on a Saturday or Sunday.
The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 24 with the first semifinal game at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The second semifinal contest is slated for Sunday, June 25 at 7:00pm ET on FOX.
The 2023 USFL Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
Below is the 2023 USFL schedule by week.
2023 USFL SCHEDULE
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Saturday, April 15
Philadelphia at Memphis – 4:30pm, FOX
New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, FOX
Sunday, April 16
Michigan at Houston – 12pm, NBC/Peacock
Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 6:30pm, FS1
WEEK 2
Saturday, April 22
Houston at New Orleans – 12:30pm, USA/Peacock
Memphis at Birmingham – 7pm, FOX
Sunday, April 23
New Jersey at Pittsburgh – 1pm, NBC/Peacock
Michigan at Philadelphia – 7pm, FS1
WEEK 3
Saturday, April 29
New Orleans at Birmingham – 12:30pm, USA/Peacock
Memphis at Houston – 7pm, FOX
Sunday, April 30
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12pm, NBC/Peacock
New Jersey at Michigan – 4pm, FOX
WEEK 4
Saturday, May 6
Houston at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX
Memphis at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC/Peacock
Sunday, May 7
New Orleans at New Jersey – 3pm, NBC/Peacock
Birmingham at Pittsburgh – 6:30pm, FS1
WEEK 5
Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh at Michigan – 12:30pm, USA/Peacock
Houston at Birmingham – 4pm, FOX
Sunday, May 14
New Jersey at Philadelphia – 12pm, NBC/Peacock
Memphis at New Orleans – 3pm, FOX
WEEK 6
Saturday, May 20
Pittsburgh at Memphis – 12:30pm, USA/Peacock
Birmingham at Michigan – 4pm, FOX
Sunday, May 21
New Orleans at Philadelphia – 12pm, FS1
New Jersey at Houston – 4pm, FOX
WEEK 7
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans – 4pm, FOX
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 9pm, FS1
Sunday, May 28
Houston at Memphis – 2pm, USA/Peacock
Michigan at New Jersey – 5:30pm, FS1
WEEK 8
Saturday, June 3
Houston at Pittsburgh – 12pm, USA/Peacock
Philadelphia at Birmingham – 3pm, NBC/Peacock
Sunday, June 4
Memphis at New Jersey – 1pm, FOX
Michigan at New Orleans – 4pm, FOX
WEEK 9
Saturday, June 10
Michigan at Pittsburgh – 12pm, FOX
New Orleans at Memphis – 3pm, NBC/Peacock
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham at Houston – 2pm, NBC/Peacock
Philadelphia at New Jersey – 7pm, FOX
WEEK 10
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 1pm, USA/Peacock
Birmingham at Memphis – 4pm, FOX
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston – 4pm, FS1
Philadelphia at Michigan – 7pm, FOX
