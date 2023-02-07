2023 USFL Schedule: Dates, TV, opponents set for all eight teams

The 2023 USFL Schedule has been released by the league and includes the dates, TV, opponents, and locations for all eight teams.

For the 2023 season, Birmingham and New Orleans will play their home games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., while Houston and Memphis will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.

Home sites for Michigan and Philadelphia will be Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., while New Jersey and Pittsburgh will play home contests at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The second season of the revamped USFL kicks off on Saturday, April 15 with the Memphis Showboats hosting the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis. The game will kickoff at 4:30pm ET.

The second game on opening Saturday features the defending champion Birmingham Stallions hosting the New Jersey Generals in Birmingham at 7:30pm ET. Both opening day USFL games will be televised by FOX.

Week 1 action continues on Sunday, April 16 with the Michigan Panthers at the Houston Gamblers in Memphis. (12:00pm ET, NBC), and the Pittsburgh Maulers at the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham (6:30pm ET).

Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 18.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 24 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. The North Division Playoff Game and the USFL Championship Game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2023. A location for the South Division Playoff Game will be announced at a later date.

“What a blessing to be able to bring America’s favorite sport to more markets and create more excitement for our fans!” said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “Our regular-season matchups provide 10 weeks of highly competitive games. We’re excited to start our next journey and we’re fired up to play in front of our new fans in four host cities. We’re proud to be able to bring our quality of fast and physical football that we played last year back to Birmingham and to our new host cities in Canton, Detroit, and Memphis. We have scheduled divisional matchups down the stretch to ensure an exciting run-up to the playoffs that begins in late June.”

USFL TEAM SCHEDULES

North Division

South Division

Below is the 2023 USFL schedule by week. Kickoff times have been set for all contests and TV is set for the first three games. Remaining TV coverage will be announced at a later date.

2023 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Saturday, April 15

Philadelphia at Memphis – 4:30pm, FOX

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, FOX

Sunday, April 16

Michigan at Houston – 12pm, NBC

Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 6:30pm, TV TBA

WEEK 2

Saturday, April 22

Houston at New Orleans – 12:30pm, TV TBA

Memphis at Birmingham – 7pm, TV TBA

Sunday, April 23

New Jersey at Pittsburgh – 12pm, TV TBA

Michigan at Philadelphia – 7pm, TV TBA

WEEK 3

Saturday, April 29

New Orleans at Birmingham – 12:30pm, TV TBA

Memphis at Houston – 7pm, TV TBA

Sunday, April 30

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12pm, TV TBA

New Jersey at Michigan – 4pm, TV TBA

WEEK 4

Saturday, May 6

Houston at Philadelphia – 1pm, TV TBA

Memphis at Michigan – 7:30pm, TV TBA

Sunday, May 7

New Orleans at New Jersey – 3pm, TV TBA

Birmingham at Pittsburgh – 6:30pm, TV TBA

WEEK 5

Saturday, May 13

Pittsburgh at Michigan – 12:30pm, TV TBA

Houston at Birmingham – 4pm, TV TBA

Sunday, May 14

New Jersey at Philadelphia – 12pm, TV TBA

Memphis at New Orleans – 3pm, TV TBA

WEEK 6

Saturday, May 20

Pittsburgh at Memphis – 12:30pm, TV TBA

Birmingham at Michigan – 4pm, TV TBA

Sunday, May 21

New Orleans at Philadelphia – 12pm, TV TBA

New Jersey at Houston – 4pm, TV TBA

WEEK 7

Saturday, May 27

Birmingham at New Orleans – 4pm, TV TBA

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 9pm, TV TBA

Sunday, May 28

Houston at Memphis – 2pm, TV TBA

Michigan at New Jersey – 5:30pm, TV TBA

WEEK 8

Saturday, June 3

Houston at Pittsburgh – 12pm, TV TBA

Philadelphia at Birmingham – 3pm, TV TBA

Sunday, June 4

Memphis at New Jersey – 1pm, TV TBA

Michigan at New Orleans – 4pm, TV TBA

WEEK 9

Saturday, June 10

Michigan at Pittsburgh – 12pm, TV TBA

New Orleans at Memphis – 3pm, TV TBA

Sunday, June 11

Birmingham at Houston – 2pm, TV TBA

Philadelphia at New Jersey – 7pm, TV TBA

WEEK 10

Saturday, June 17

Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 1pm, TV TBA

Birmingham at Memphis – 4pm, TV TBA

Sunday, June 18

New Orleans at Houston – 4pm, TV TBA

Philadelphia at Michigan – 7pm, TV TBA

USFL SCHEDULES