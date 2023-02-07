2023 USFL Schedule: Dates, TV, opponents set for all eight teams

The 2023 USFL Schedule has been released by the league and includes the dates, TV, opponents, and locations for all eight teams.
For the 2023 season, Birmingham and New Orleans will play their home games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., while Houston and Memphis will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.
Home sites for Michigan and Philadelphia will be Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., while New Jersey and Pittsburgh will play home contests at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
The second season of the revamped USFL kicks off on Saturday, April 15 with the Memphis Showboats hosting the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis. The game will kickoff at 4:30pm ET.
The second game on opening Saturday features the defending champion Birmingham Stallions hosting the New Jersey Generals in Birmingham at 7:30pm ET. Both opening day USFL games will be televised by FOX.
Week 1 action continues on Sunday, April 16 with the Michigan Panthers at the Houston Gamblers in Memphis. (12:00pm ET, NBC), and the Pittsburgh Maulers at the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham (6:30pm ET).
Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 18.
The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 24 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. The North Division Playoff Game and the USFL Championship Game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in 2023. A location for the South Division Playoff Game will be announced at a later date.
“What a blessing to be able to bring America’s favorite sport to more markets and create more excitement for our fans!” said Daryl Johnston, Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “Our regular-season matchups provide 10 weeks of highly competitive games. We’re excited to start our next journey and we’re fired up to play in front of our new fans in four host cities. We’re proud to be able to bring our quality of fast and physical football that we played last year back to Birmingham and to our new host cities in Canton, Detroit, and Memphis. We have scheduled divisional matchups down the stretch to ensure an exciting run-up to the playoffs that begins in late June.”
Below is the 2023 USFL schedule by week. Kickoff times have been set for all contests and TV is set for the first three games. Remaining TV coverage will be announced at a later date.
2023 USFL SCHEDULE
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Saturday, April 15
Philadelphia at Memphis – 4:30pm, FOX
New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, FOX
Sunday, April 16
Michigan at Houston – 12pm, NBC
Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 6:30pm, TV TBA
WEEK 2
Saturday, April 22
Houston at New Orleans – 12:30pm, TV TBA
Memphis at Birmingham – 7pm, TV TBA
Sunday, April 23
New Jersey at Pittsburgh – 12pm, TV TBA
Michigan at Philadelphia – 7pm, TV TBA
WEEK 3
Saturday, April 29
New Orleans at Birmingham – 12:30pm, TV TBA
Memphis at Houston – 7pm, TV TBA
Sunday, April 30
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12pm, TV TBA
New Jersey at Michigan – 4pm, TV TBA
WEEK 4
Saturday, May 6
Houston at Philadelphia – 1pm, TV TBA
Memphis at Michigan – 7:30pm, TV TBA
Sunday, May 7
New Orleans at New Jersey – 3pm, TV TBA
Birmingham at Pittsburgh – 6:30pm, TV TBA
WEEK 5
Saturday, May 13
Pittsburgh at Michigan – 12:30pm, TV TBA
Houston at Birmingham – 4pm, TV TBA
Sunday, May 14
New Jersey at Philadelphia – 12pm, TV TBA
Memphis at New Orleans – 3pm, TV TBA
WEEK 6
Saturday, May 20
Pittsburgh at Memphis – 12:30pm, TV TBA
Birmingham at Michigan – 4pm, TV TBA
Sunday, May 21
New Orleans at Philadelphia – 12pm, TV TBA
New Jersey at Houston – 4pm, TV TBA
WEEK 7
Saturday, May 27
Birmingham at New Orleans – 4pm, TV TBA
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 9pm, TV TBA
Sunday, May 28
Houston at Memphis – 2pm, TV TBA
Michigan at New Jersey – 5:30pm, TV TBA
WEEK 8
Saturday, June 3
Houston at Pittsburgh – 12pm, TV TBA
Philadelphia at Birmingham – 3pm, TV TBA
Sunday, June 4
Memphis at New Jersey – 1pm, TV TBA
Michigan at New Orleans – 4pm, TV TBA
WEEK 9
Saturday, June 10
Michigan at Pittsburgh – 12pm, TV TBA
New Orleans at Memphis – 3pm, TV TBA
Sunday, June 11
Birmingham at Houston – 2pm, TV TBA
Philadelphia at New Jersey – 7pm, TV TBA
WEEK 10
Saturday, June 17
Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 1pm, TV TBA
Birmingham at Memphis – 4pm, TV TBA
Sunday, June 18
New Orleans at Houston – 4pm, TV TBA
Philadelphia at Michigan – 7pm, TV TBA
