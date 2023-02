2023 Sun Belt Football Schedule announced

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 9 with Old Dominion hosting Louisiana.

Featured 2023 non-conference match-ups for each Sun Belt team include App State at North Carolina, Arkansas State at Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina at UCLA, Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, Georgia State at LSU, James Madison at Virginia, Louisiana at Minnesota, Virginia Tech at Marshall, Wake Forest at Old Dominion, South Alabama at Oklahoma State, Southern Miss at Florida State, Texas State at Baylor, Troy at Kansas State, and ULM at Ole Miss.

The 2023 Sun Belt Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the home stadium of the East or West Division winner. The game will be televised by ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 at a time to be announced.

From the Sun Belt release:

Kickoff times and networks for all midweek games and weekend games in the first three weeks of the season will be selected in late May. All other games will fall into the traditional 12-day selection process.

2023 Sun Belt Football Schedules



East Division

West Division

2023 Sun Belt Football Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 31

Rhode Island at Georgia State

Saturday, Sept. 2

Gardner-Webb at App State

Coastal Carolina at UCLA

The Citadel at Georgia Southern

Bucknell at James Madison

Albany at Marshall

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech

Arkansas State at Oklahoma

Northwestern State at Louisiana

Army at ULM

South Alabama at Tulane

Alcorn State at Southern Miss

Texas State at Baylor

Stephen F. Austin at Troy

Saturday, Sept. 9

App State at North Carolina

Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina

UAB at Georgia Southern

UConn at Georgia State

James Madison at Virginia

Marshall at East Carolina

Louisiana at Old Dominion

Memphis at Arkansas State

Lamar at ULM

Southeastern Louisiana at South Alabama

Southern Miss at Florida State

Texas State at UTSA

Troy at Kansas State

Saturday, Sept. 16

East Carolina at App State

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin

Georgia State at Charlotte

Wake Forest at Old Dominion

Stony Brook at Arkansas State

Louisiana at UAB

ULM at Texas A&M

South Alabama at Oklahoma State

Tulane at Southern Miss

Jackson State at Texas State

James Madison at Troy

Thursday, Sept. 21

Georgia State at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 23

App State at Wyoming

Georgia Southern at Ball State

James Madison at Utah State

Virginia Tech at Marshall

Texas A&M-Commerce at Old Dominion

Southern Miss at Arkansas State

Buffalo at Louisiana

Central Michigan at South Alabama

Nevada at Texas State

Western Kentucky at Troy

Saturday, Sept. 30

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern

Troy at Georgia State

South Alabama at James Madison

Old Dominion at Marshall

Arkansas State at UMass

Louisiana at Minnesota

App State at ULM

Texas State at Southern Miss

Saturday, Oct. 7

Marshall at NC State

Texas State at Louisiana

South Alabama at ULM

Old Dominion at Southern Miss

Arkansas State at Troy

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Coastal Carolina at App State

Saturday, Oct. 14

Marshall at Georgia State

Georgia Southern at James Madison

ULM at Texas State

Troy at Army

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Southern Miss at South Alabama

Thursday, Oct. 19

James Madison at Marshall

Saturday, Oct. 21

ULM at Georgia Southern

App State at Old Dominion

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

Georgia State at Louisiana

Thursday, Oct. 26

Georgia State at Georgia Southern

Saturday, Oct. 28

Southern Miss at App State

Marshall at Coastal Carolina

Old Dominion at James Madison

Arkansas State at ULM

Louisiana at South Alabama

Troy at Texas State

Thursday, Nov. 2

South Alabama at Troy

Saturday, Nov. 4

Marshall at App State

James Madison at Georgia State

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion

Louisiana at Arkansas State

ULM at Southern Miss

Georgia Southern at Texas State

Thursday, Nov. 9

Southern Miss at Louisiana

Saturday, Nov. 11

Texas State at Coastal Carolina

App State at Georgia State

UConn at James Madison

Georgia Southern at Marshall

Old Dominion at Liberty

Troy at ULM

Arkansas State at South Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 18

Coastal Carolina at Army

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern

Georgia State at LSU

App State at James Madison

Texas State at Arkansas State

ULM at Ole Miss

Marshall at South Alabama

Southern Miss at Mississippi State

Louisiana at Troy

Saturday, Nov. 25

Georgia Southern at App State

James Madison at Coastal Carolina

Arkansas State at Marshall

Georgia State at Old Dominion

ULM at Louisiana

Troy at Southern Miss

South Alabama at Texas State

Saturday, Dec. 2

Hercules Tires Sun Belt Football Championship Game