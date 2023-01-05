2023 Sun Belt football opponents announced

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference football opponents have been released. Each team will play four conference home games and four conference road games.

For the second consecutive season, the Sun Belt Conference will consist of 14 teams split into two divisions. Teams in the East Division include Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion. The West Division consists of Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, and ULM.

Sun Belt teams play the other six teams in their division and two cross-division opponents each season. The complete 2023 Sun Belt football schedule with dates will be released on or before Wednesday, March 1.

2023 Sun Belt Opponents

* Cross-division opponents in italics.

EAST DIVISION

Appalachian State

Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Southern Miss

Away: Georgia State, James Madison, Old Dominion, ULM

Coastal Carolina

Home: Marshall, James Madison, Georgia State, Texas State

Away: App State, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State

Georgia Southern

Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Old Dominion, ULM

Away: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Texas State

Georgia State

Home: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Troy

Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, Louisiana

James Madison

Home: App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, South Alabama

Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Troy

Marshall

Home: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Old Dominion, Arkansas State

Away: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, South Alabama

Old Dominion

Home: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Louisiana

Away: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Southern Miss

WEST DIVISION

Arkansas State

Home: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Coastal Carolina

Away: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, Marshall

Louisiana

Home: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Georgia State

Away: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Old Dominion

South Alabama

Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Marshall

Away: Troy, Texas State, ULM, James Madison

Southern Miss

Home: Troy, Texas State, ULM, Old Dominion

Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, App State

Texas State

Home: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, Georgia Southern

Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina

Troy

Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, James Madison

Away: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Georgia State

ULM

Home: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, App State

Away: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Georgia Southern