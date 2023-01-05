2023 Sun Belt football opponents announced

The 2023 Sun Belt Conference football opponents have been released. Each team will play four conference home games and four conference road games.
For the second consecutive season, the Sun Belt Conference will consist of 14 teams split into two divisions. Teams in the East Division include Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion. The West Division consists of Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, Troy, and ULM.
Sun Belt teams play the other six teams in their division and two cross-division opponents each season. The complete 2023 Sun Belt football schedule with dates will be released on or before Wednesday, March 1.
2023 Sun Belt Opponents
* Cross-division opponents in italics.
EAST DIVISION
Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Marshall, Southern Miss
Away: Georgia State, James Madison, Old Dominion, ULM
Home: Marshall, James Madison, Georgia State, Texas State
Away: App State, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State
Home: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Old Dominion, ULM
Away: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Texas State
Home: App State, James Madison, Marshall, Troy
Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, Louisiana
Home: App State, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, South Alabama
Away: Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Troy
Home: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Old Dominion, Arkansas State
Away: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, South Alabama
Home: App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Louisiana
Away: Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall, Southern Miss
WEST DIVISION
Home: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Coastal Carolina
Away: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, Marshall
Home: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Georgia State
Away: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, Old Dominion
Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Marshall
Away: Troy, Texas State, ULM, James Madison
Home: Troy, Texas State, ULM, Old Dominion
Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, App State
Home: South Alabama, Troy, ULM, Georgia Southern
Away: Arkansas State, Louisiana, Southern Miss, Coastal Carolina
Home: Arkansas State, Louisiana, South Alabama, James Madison
Away: Southern Miss, Texas State, ULM, Georgia State
Home: Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy, App State
Away: Louisiana, Southern Miss, Texas State, Georgia Southern
The SBC should soon add Eastern Kentucky and Stephen F. Austin so that this can be the Thanksgiving week schedule:
Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina
Arkansas State-Southern Miss
Eastern Kentucky-Marshall
Georgia Southern-Georgia State
James Madison-Old Dominion
Louisiana-ULM
South Alabama-Troy
Stephen F. Austin-Texas State
I think Liberty and Louisiana Tech would be the better additions. Thanksgiving weekend would look like this:
Liberty – Marshall
James Madison – Old Dominion
Appalachian State – Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern – Georgia State
South Alabama-Troy
Southern Miss – Louisiana Tech
Louisiana Lafayette – ULM
Arkansas State – Texas State