The 2023 Sun Belt Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Sun Belt team.

The 2023 season gets underway for the Sun Belt Conference on Thursday, Aug. 31 when the Georgia State Panthers host the Rhode Island Rams at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (7:00pm ET, ESPN+).

Four Sun Belt teams are in action against Power Five teams during the opening weekend. Arkansas State travels to face Oklahoma, Texas State makes an in-state visit to Baylor, Old Dominion stays in-state to take on Virginia Tech, while Coastal Carolina treks across the country to matchup with UCLA.

Sun Belt Conference play kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 9 with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns traveling to face the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The 2023 Sun Belt Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 and will be televised by ABC or ESPN at 4:00pm ET. The matchup will feature the two division winners at the home stadium of one of the participating teams.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC have already been posted. Schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be released soon.

