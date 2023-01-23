2023 SoCon football schedule announced

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced their 2023 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 9 with Samford at Western Carolina.
For the 2023 season, the SoCon will again consist of nine football-playing members — Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.
With nine teams, each SoCon team plays an eight-game conference schedule and competes against every other team in the conference each season.
The 2023 SoCon football TV schedule will be announced later, but all nine schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for a national or regional broadcast.
Two previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:
- North Alabama at Mercer (Aug. 26)
- Carson-Newman at ETSU (Sept. 9)
Samford still needs one non-conference opponent in 2023 and did not release their complete schedule today.
2023 SoCon Football Schedule
2023 SoCon Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Samford at Western Carolina
Saturday, Sept. 16
The Citadel at Chattanooga
Saturday, Sept. 23
Mercer at Furman
Chattanooga at Samford
Wofford at VMI
Saturday, Sept. 30
Western Carolina at The Citadel
ETSU at Samford
VMI at Mercer
Chattanooga at Wofford
Saturday, Oct. 7
The Citadel at Furman
Mercer at ETSU
Samford at Wofford
Western Carolina at Chattanooga
Saturday, Oct. 14
VMI at The Citadel
Wofford at ETSU
Furman at Samford
Chattanooga at Mercer
Saturday, Oct. 21
ETSU at Chattanooga
Furman at Western Carolina
Wofford at Mercer
Samford at VMI
Saturday, Oct. 28
The Citadel at Samford
ETSU at Furman
Mercer at Western Carolina
Chattanooga at VMI
Saturday, Nov. 4
Mercer at The Citadel
VMI at ETSU
Furman at Chattanooga
Western Carolina at Wofford
Saturday, Nov. 11
Wofford at The Citadel
ETSU at Western Carolina
VMI at Furman
Samford at Mercer
Saturday, Nov. 18
The Citadel at ETSU
Furman at Wofford
Western Carolina at VMI