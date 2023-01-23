2023 SoCon football schedule announced

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced their 2023 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 9 with Samford at Western Carolina.

For the 2023 season, the SoCon will again consist of nine football-playing members — Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.

With nine teams, each SoCon team plays an eight-game conference schedule and competes against every other team in the conference each season.

The 2023 SoCon football TV schedule will be announced later, but all nine schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for a national or regional broadcast.

Two previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving CAA teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

North Alabama at Mercer (Aug. 26)

Carson-Newman at ETSU (Sept. 9)

Samford still needs one non-conference opponent in 2023 and did not release their complete schedule today.

2023 SoCon Football Schedules



2023 SoCon Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Samford at Western Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Citadel at Chattanooga

Saturday, Sept. 23

Mercer at Furman

Chattanooga at Samford

Wofford at VMI

Saturday, Sept. 30

Western Carolina at The Citadel

ETSU at Samford

VMI at Mercer

Chattanooga at Wofford

Saturday, Oct. 7

The Citadel at Furman

Mercer at ETSU

Samford at Wofford

Western Carolina at Chattanooga

Saturday, Oct. 14

VMI at The Citadel

Wofford at ETSU

Furman at Samford

Chattanooga at Mercer

Saturday, Oct. 21

ETSU at Chattanooga

Furman at Western Carolina

Wofford at Mercer

Samford at VMI

Saturday, Oct. 28

The Citadel at Samford

ETSU at Furman

Mercer at Western Carolina

Chattanooga at VMI

Saturday, Nov. 4

Mercer at The Citadel

VMI at ETSU

Furman at Chattanooga

Western Carolina at Wofford

Saturday, Nov. 11

Wofford at The Citadel

ETSU at Western Carolina

VMI at Furman

Samford at Mercer

Saturday, Nov. 18

The Citadel at ETSU

Furman at Wofford

Western Carolina at VMI