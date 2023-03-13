2023 SEC Spring football game schedule announced

The 2023 SEC Spring football game schedule has been announced, which incudes 13 games that will be streamed or televised live by the ESPN networks.

Spring football game action in the SEC kicks off on Saturday, March 18 with Missouri’s annual Black & Gold Spring Game. The game is set for noon ET/11:00am CT and it will be streamed by SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Georgia’s G-Day Spring game is again the only contest scheduled to be televised nationally on one of the regular ESPN networks. The game is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 and it will be televised by ESPN2 at 4:00pm ET.

Two Spring games are scheduled for Saturday, April 8 — Auburn and Vanderbilt — while Florida will play on Thursday, April 13. The following week on Saturday, April 15, Spring games will be played at Arkansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia, Texas A&M, and South Carolina.

LSU and Alabama will play their Spring games on Saturday, April 22.

Due to construction at Kroger Field, Kentucky will not hold a traditional spring game this season. However, the SEC Network will air a Kentucky Football Spring Access show on a date to be announced.

Below is the schedule of 2023 SEC Spring football games.

2023 SEC Spring Football Game Schedule

* All times Eastern. Listings subject to change.

Saturday, March 18

Missouri – 12pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, April 8

Auburn – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Vanderbilt – 6pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Thursday, April 13

Florida – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, April 15

Arkansas – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Mississippi State – 1pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Tennessee – 2:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Ole Miss – 3pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Georgia – 4pm, ESPN2

Texas A&M – 4pm, ESPN+/SECN+

South Carolina – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, April 22

LSU – 2pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Alabama – 3pm, ESPN+/SECN+

