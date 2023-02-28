The 2023 SEC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each SEC team.

The 2023 season gets underway for the SEC in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the Vanderbilt Commodores host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Saturday of Week 1 (Sept. 2) features three good non-conference games, two of which will be played at a neutral site. The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., while the Tennessee Volunteers will host the Virginia Cavaliers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Florida Gators are also scheduled to visit the Utah Utes on Saturday, Sept. 2, but that game could be moved to Thursday, Aug. 31.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., which will complete a two-game series that kicked off last season in New Orleans, La.

The first three conference games of the 2023 season are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 (Week 3). The LSU Tigers visit the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the national champion Georgia Bulldogs host the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Tennessee Volunteers travel to face the Florida Gators.

The 2023 SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Helmet schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be posted over the next few weeks.

