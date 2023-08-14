2023 preseason FCS Coaches Poll released

The 2023 preseason FCS Coaches Poll has been released and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits top the rankings. South Dakota State received 24 of the 25 first place votes and 624 total points.
South Dakota State is followed by the North Dakota State Bison, who received one first-place vote and 596 total points. The Jackrabbits defeated the Bison in last seasons’ FCS Championship Game, 45-21.
Rounding out the top ten of the preseason FCS Coaches Poll are (3) Montana State, (4) William & Mary, (5) Holy Cross, (6) Furman, (7) UIW, (8) Sacramento State, (9) Samford, and (10) Weber State.
The complete 2023 Preseason FCS Coaches Poll is listed below (first place votes in parentheses):
1. South Dakota State (24)
2. North Dakota State (1)
3. Montana State
4. William & Mary
5. Holy Cross
6. Furman
7. UIW
8. Sacramento State
9. Samford
10. Weber State
11. Southeast Missouri
12. New Hampshire
13. Idaho
14. Montana
15. Southeastern Louisiana
16. Richmond
17. UC Davis
18. North Dakota
19. NC Central
20. Northern Iowa
21. Delaware
22. Mercer
23. Rhode Island
24. Gardner-Webb
25. Florida A&M
Others receiving votes: Yale 64, Eastern Kentucky 59, Fordham 58, Jackson St. 37, Elon 30, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30, Youngstown St. 28, Princeton 26, Southern Illinois 26, UT Martin 23, Central Arkansas 22, Chattanooga 13, North Carolina A&T 13, Illinois St. 12, Northern Arizona 12, Southern 9, Davidson 7, St. Francis (Pa.) 7, Tennessee Tech 6, Howard 5, Pennsylvania 5, Abilene Christian 4, Austin Peay 3, Campbell 2, Villanova 1.