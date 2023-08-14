2023 preseason FCS Coaches Poll released

The 2023 preseason FCS Coaches Poll has been released and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits top the rankings. South Dakota State received 24 of the 25 first place votes and 624 total points.

South Dakota State is followed by the North Dakota State Bison, who received one first-place vote and 596 total points. The Jackrabbits defeated the Bison in last seasons’ FCS Championship Game, 45-21.

Rounding out the top ten of the preseason FCS Coaches Poll are (3) Montana State, (4) William & Mary, (5) Holy Cross, (6) Furman, (7) UIW, (8) Sacramento State, (9) Samford, and (10) Weber State.

The complete 2023 Preseason FCS Coaches Poll is listed below (first place votes in parentheses):

1. South Dakota State (24)

2. North Dakota State (1)

3. Montana State

4. William & Mary

5. Holy Cross

6. Furman

7. UIW

8. Sacramento State

9. Samford

10. Weber State

11. Southeast Missouri

12. New Hampshire

13. Idaho

14. Montana

15. Southeastern Louisiana

16. Richmond

17. UC Davis

18. North Dakota

19. NC Central

20. Northern Iowa

21. Delaware

22. Mercer

23. Rhode Island

24. Gardner-Webb

25. Florida A&M

Others receiving votes: Yale 64, Eastern Kentucky 59, Fordham 58, Jackson St. 37, Elon 30, St. Thomas (Minn.) 30, Youngstown St. 28, Princeton 26, Southern Illinois 26, UT Martin 23, Central Arkansas 22, Chattanooga 13, North Carolina A&T 13, Illinois St. 12, Northern Arizona 12, Southern 9, Davidson 7, St. Francis (Pa.) 7, Tennessee Tech 6, Howard 5, Pennsylvania 5, Abilene Christian 4, Austin Peay 3, Campbell 2, Villanova 1.

