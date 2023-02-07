2023 Pittsburgh Maulers schedule announced

The 2023 Pittsburgh Maulers schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The Pittsburgh Maulers kickoff the second season of the USFL on Sunday, April 16, 2023 on the road against the New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will begin at 6:30pm ET.

Pittsburgh’s first home contest is slated for Sunday, April 23 (Week 2) at 12:00pm ET against the New Jersey Generals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is Pittsburgh’s complete schedule for the 2023 season:

2023 Pittsburgh Maulers Schedule

Week 1

April 16: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6:30pm ET

Week 2

April 23: vs. New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12pm ET

Week 3

April 30: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 12pm ET

Week 4

May 7: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 6:30pm ET

Week 5

May 13: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 12:30pm ET

Week 6

May 20: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12:30pm ET

Week 7

May 27: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 9pm ET

Week 8

June 3: vs. Houston Gamblers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12pm ET

Week 9

June 10: vs. Michigan Panthers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12pm ET

Week 10

June 17: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 1pm ET

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 15 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 18.

The USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Memphis Showboats.

