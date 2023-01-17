2023 Pac-12 football schedule to be revealed on Wednesday

The 2023 Pac-12 football schedule will be revealed on Wednesday, January 18, the league has announced.

The Pac-12 will unveil their schedule for the 2023 season live on the Pac-12 Network beginning at 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT.

Earlier on Tuesday, John Canzano revealed several nuggets from the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule, a few of which are listed below:

Colorado and new head coach Deion Sanders will open Pac-12 play at Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Civil War game between Oregon and Oregon State will be played on Friday, Nov. 24 (Black Friday).

Oregon will host USC in Eugene on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Pac-12 will again play a nine-game conference football schedule in 2023. However, a move to an eight-game schedule in 2024 is “still on the table” per the report from Canzano.

The USC Trojans are slated to be the first Pac-12 team to hit the gridiron in 2023. USC is scheduled to host the San Jose State Spartans in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26. The remaining 11 members open their seasons in Week 1 (Thursday, Aug. 31 – Saturday, Sept. 2).

2023 Pac-12 Football Schedules

