2023 Pac-12 football schedule announced

The 2023 Pac-12 Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 9 with Stanford at USC.

All games played at Pac-12 sites will be televised by either an ESPN network, ABC, FOX, FOX Sports 1 or the Pac-12 Networks.

Top non-conference games for each Pac-12 school in 2023 include Arizona at Mississippi State, Oklahoma State at Arizona State, Auburn at California, Colorado at TCU, Oregon at Texas Tech, San Diego State at Oregon State, Notre Dame at Stanford, UCLA at San Diego State, USC at Notre Dame, Florida at Utah, Washington at Michigan State, and Wisconsin at Washington State.

The 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two teams with the highest winning percentage in conference play will play in the championship game since the league has scrapped its divisions.

2023 Pac-12 Football Schedules



2023 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26

San Jose State at USC

Thursday, Aug. 31

Southern Utah at Arizona State

Friday, Sept. 1

Stanford at Hawaii

Saturday, Sept. 2

Boise State at Washington

California at North Texas

Coastal Carolina at UCLA

Colorado at TCU

Florida at Utah (or Thursday)

Nevada at USC

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Oregon State at San Jose State

Portland State at Oregon

Washington State at Colorado State

Saturday, Sept. 9

Arizona at Mississippi State

Auburn at California

Nebraska at Colorado

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

Oregon at Texas Tech

Tulsa at Washington

UC Davis at Oregon State

UCLA at San Diego State

Utah at Baylor

Wisconsin at Washington State

Stanford at USC

Saturday, Sept. 16

Colorado State at Colorado

Fresno State at Arizona State

Hawaii at Oregon

Idaho at California

NC Central at UCLA

Northern Colorado at Washington State

Sacramento State at Stanford

San Diego State at Oregon State

UTEP at Arizona

Washington at Michigan State

Weber State at Utah

Saturday, Sept. 23

Arizona at Stanford

California at Washington

Colorado at Oregon

Oregon State at Washington State

UCLA at Utah

USC at Arizona State

Friday, Sept. 29

Utah at Oregon State

Saturday, Sept. 30

Arizona State at California

Oregon at Stanford

USC at Colorado

Washington at Arizona

Saturday, Oct. 7

Arizona at USC (or Friday)

Colorado at Arizona State

Oregon State at California

Washington State at UCLA

Friday, Oct. 13

Stanford at Colorado

Saturday, Oct. 14

USC at Notre Dame

Arizona at Washington State

California at Utah

Oregon at Washington

UCLA at Oregon State

Saturday, Oct. 21

Arizona State at Washington

UCLA at Stanford

Utah at USC

Washington State at Oregon

Saturday, Oct. 28

Colorado at UCLA

Oregon at Utah

Oregon State at Arizona

USC at California

Washington at Stanford

Washington State at Arizona State

Saturday, Nov. 4

Arizona State at Utah

California at Oregon

Oregon State at Colorado

Stanford at Washington State

UCLA at Arizona

Washington at USC

Saturday, Nov. 11

Arizona at Colorado

Arizona State at UCLA

Stanford at Oregon State

USC at Oregon

Utah at Washington

Washington State at California

Friday, Nov. 17

Colorado at Washington State

Saturday, Nov. 18

California at Stanford

Oregon at Arizona State

UCLA at USC

Utah at Arizona

Washington at Oregon State

Friday, Nov. 24

Oregon State at Oregon

Saturday, Nov. 25

Notre Dame at Stanford

Arizona at Arizona State

California at UCLA

Colorado at Utah

Washington State at Washington