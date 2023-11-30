2023 Pac-12 Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game is set with the No. 5 Oregon Ducks facing the No. 3 Washington Huskies. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Washington Huskies claimed their spot in the championship game by finishing undefeated in league play with a 9-0 record (12-0 overall). Washington will be making its third appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Huskies defeated Colorado in 2016, 41-10, and then survived Utah two seasons later in 2018, 10-3.

Oregon finished second in the Pac-12 standings this season with an 8-1 record (11-1 overall). The Ducks will be making their league-leading sixth appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game and they currently own a 4-1 record in the contest. In their most recent appearance in 2021, the Ducks lost to Utah, 38-10.

Washington and Oregon last met earlier this season on October 14 in Seattle, Wash., which resulted in a 36-33 victory for the Huskies. Overall, the two schools have met 115 times on the gridiron with Washington holding a 62-48-5 advantage in the series.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Washington to play the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and for Oregon to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game.

2023 Pac-12 Championship Game

Matchup: (5) Oregon vs. (3) Washington

Site: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

Date: Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: ABC

Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (reporter)

