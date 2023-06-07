2023 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized with dates, kickoff times

The 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with dates and kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with the New York Jets taking on the Cleveland Browns in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Jets-Browns preseason contest will be nationally televised by NBC at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during preseason Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.

Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2023 NFL season.

2023 NFL Preseason Schedule

* All times Eastern.

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME

Thursday, Aug. 3

N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland – 8:00pm, NBC

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 10

Houston at New England – 7:00pm

Minnesota at Seattle – 10:00pm

Friday, Aug. 11

N.Y. Giants at Detroit – 7:00pm

Green Bay at Cincinnati – 7:00pm

Atlanta at Miami – 7:00pm

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay – 7:00pm

Washington at Cleveland – 7:30pm

Denver at Arizona – 10:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 12

Indianapolis at Buffalo – 1:00pm

Tennessee at Chicago – 1:00pm

N.Y. Jets at Carolina – 4:00pm

Jacksonville at Dallas – 5:00pm

Philadelphia at Baltimore – 7:00pm

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams – 9:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 13

Kansas City at New Orleans – 1:00pm

San Francisco at Las Vegas – 4:00pm

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

Cleveland at Philadelphia – 7:30pm

Friday, Aug. 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants – 7:00pm

Cincinnati at Atlanta – 7:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 19

Jacksonville at Detroit – 1:00pm

Miami at Houston – 4:00pm

Buffalo at Pittsburgh – 6:30pm

Chicago at Indianapolis – 7:00pm

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets – 7:30pm

Kansas City at Arizona – 8:00pm

New England at Green Bay – 8:00pm

Tennessee at Minnesota – 8:00pm

Denver at San Francisco – 8:30pm

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams – 9:00pm

Dallas at Seattle – 10:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 20

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers – 7:05pm

Monday, Aug. 21

Baltimore at Washington – 8:00pm, ESPN

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 24

Pittsburgh at Atlanta – 7:30pm

Indianapolis at Philadelphia – 8:00pm, Prime Video

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit at Carolina – 8:00pm, CBS

New England at Tennessee – 8:15pm

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco – 10:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Chicago – 1:00pm

Seattle at Green Bay – 1:00pm

Cleveland at Kansas City – 1:00pm

Arizona at Minnesota – 1:00pm

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants – 6:00pm

Cincinnati at Washington – 6:05pm

Miami at Jacksonville – 7:00pm

Baltimore at Tampa Bay – 7:00pm

Las Vegas at Dallas – 8:00pm

L.A. Rams at Denver – 9:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston at New Orleans – 8:00pm, FOX

The 2023 NFL Schedule kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

