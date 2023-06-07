2023 NFL Preseason Schedule finalized with dates, kickoff times

The 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule has been finalized with dates and kickoff times set for every matchup. The schedule begins with the New York Jets taking on the Cleveland Browns in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The Jets-Browns preseason contest will be nationally televised by NBC at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.
Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during preseason Week 2 and Week 3. The NFL Network and local stations will televise the remainder of the preseason games.
Below is the complete list of preseason matchups for the 2023 NFL season.
2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
* All times Eastern.
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME
Thursday, Aug. 3
N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland – 8:00pm, NBC
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 10
Houston at New England – 7:00pm
Minnesota at Seattle – 10:00pm
Friday, Aug. 11
N.Y. Giants at Detroit – 7:00pm
Green Bay at Cincinnati – 7:00pm
Atlanta at Miami – 7:00pm
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay – 7:00pm
Washington at Cleveland – 7:30pm
Denver at Arizona – 10:00pm
Saturday, Aug. 12
Indianapolis at Buffalo – 1:00pm
Tennessee at Chicago – 1:00pm
N.Y. Jets at Carolina – 4:00pm
Jacksonville at Dallas – 5:00pm
Philadelphia at Baltimore – 7:00pm
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams – 9:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 13
Kansas City at New Orleans – 1:00pm
San Francisco at Las Vegas – 4:00pm
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 17
Cleveland at Philadelphia – 7:30pm
Friday, Aug. 18
Carolina at N.Y. Giants – 7:00pm
Cincinnati at Atlanta – 7:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 19
Jacksonville at Detroit – 1:00pm
Miami at Houston – 4:00pm
Buffalo at Pittsburgh – 6:30pm
Chicago at Indianapolis – 7:00pm
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets – 7:30pm
Kansas City at Arizona – 8:00pm
New England at Green Bay – 8:00pm
Tennessee at Minnesota – 8:00pm
Denver at San Francisco – 8:30pm
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams – 9:00pm
Dallas at Seattle – 10:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 20
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers – 7:05pm
Monday, Aug. 21
Baltimore at Washington – 8:00pm, ESPN
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 24
Pittsburgh at Atlanta – 7:30pm
Indianapolis at Philadelphia – 8:00pm, Prime Video
Friday, Aug. 25
Detroit at Carolina – 8:00pm, CBS
New England at Tennessee – 8:15pm
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco – 10:00pm
Saturday, Aug. 26
Buffalo at Chicago – 1:00pm
Seattle at Green Bay – 1:00pm
Cleveland at Kansas City – 1:00pm
Arizona at Minnesota – 1:00pm
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants – 6:00pm
Cincinnati at Washington – 6:05pm
Miami at Jacksonville – 7:00pm
Baltimore at Tampa Bay – 7:00pm
Las Vegas at Dallas – 8:00pm
L.A. Rams at Denver – 9:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 27
Houston at New Orleans – 8:00pm, FOX
The 2023 NFL Schedule kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.